Work together or leave
When I read or see news about individuals behaving badly and not at least getting reprimanded and facing some sort of punishment, the reality is I must be an old guy from days gone by. Since when is it appropriate to reward people for doing things today that used to at least result in detention, suspension or firing?
My parents never rewarded me for taking things that didn’t belong to me. If I sassed back at them because I didn’t do as they asked me to do, I lost privileges or more. Now they were never mean to me; they just wanted me to grow up with respect and learn to stay away from trouble because it can follow you.
Here we are today with politicians and individuals screaming negatives or using social media directed at anyone who doesn’t agree with their beliefs or positions, no matter how idiotic and harmful to others. It seems we have systemic dysfunction syndrome in so many levels of politics and public health.
It’s causing not only members of a political party to dissolve, but families and friends to separate because of anger and a continual saturation of misinformation.
We are in danger of losing the sustainability of a nation that I and thousands of veterans served, fought and died for to preserve for future generations — a healthy, respected and admired United States of America. If you can’t agree to work together on that, I suggest you move elsewhere to live — like yesterday.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Brainwashed
The young members of the Confederated Tribes and members of the Youth Tribal Council are being brainwashed by the present generation of the tribes. This shows no respect for the elders of the tribes who at the time the dams were built did not provide opposition to the dams as the native Americans are now.
Steptoe Canyon never saw a Native American in person fishing that area.
Why don’t they get after Idaho Power Co. to remove the Hells Canyon Dam that is blocking the Snake River from the upper spawning areas and leave the lower Snake River dams in place?
Can’t you people realize dam removal is no guarantee of any fix for returning salmon? And who is brainwashing these young people on one singular aspect of fish recovery vs. the broad picture of ocean conditions and other adverse predators affecting the fish runs?
Take a look at the Frasure River returns in Alaska this year with dwindling numbers and the whales leaving Puget Sound migrating further north. Since the waters behind Dworshak Dam and Hells Canyon Dam have huge warming reservoirs, how would removal of four lower Snake River dams cool the water?
You have a better chance of cooler water and water preservation by leaving the large reservoirs in place.
The Snake River at some locations above the Grande Ronde can be 70 degrees. It is proven science that it is a delicate balance of ocean conditions vs. return of fish to any river dammed or not, including the huge returns that used to be in the Alaskan rivers.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston
Opening the gates
The U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 4 says: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in the Union a Republican form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.”
Invasion is not limited to the military type; invasion includes the swarms of illegals flooding the U.S. southern border at this instant. We count on the federal government to prevent illegal immigration; instead it fosters and promotes it.
We American citizens must wear masks, social distance and forgo parties and church attendance. But the feds are not only importing criminal aliens into the U.S. They have abandoned health checks, which equates to allowing free entry to sickness and disease. You like this? Thank the Washington, D.C., politicos.
What part of “illegal” do the feds not comprehend? They understand “illegal” with crystal clarity regarding the poor sucker who’s late with taxes, or the deplorable who gets a parking ticket.
The feds are failing to protect Americans.
Members of the Biden administration have violated their individual oaths of office in not protecting us. Under cover of darkness, members of drug cartels, Mexican gangs and other pillars of righteousness are being flown from the Mexican border to cities and towns throughout the U.S.
Has the entire government sold out? Perhaps not, but the few loyal senators and congressional representatives are practically an endangered species.
For shame.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston