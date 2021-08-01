Skeptical toward vaccine
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, was interviewed on Daystar TV network by Joni Lamb on July 7, (and has done previous interviews, as well). She has researched COVID-19 and the so-called vaccine (or more accurately put, simply the injection) that is available to the public. The COVID-19 vaccine is a genetically modified material that was made in a lab, which has never been done before — and there have been no long-term studies completed on the effects or what the outcome will be.
Tenpenny believes that people think this vaccine is like any other flu shot, which is false — as it is anything but.
Tenpenny has thoroughly researched (using mainstream medical journals — peer-reviewed literature) and documented well over 20 mechanisms of injury associated with receiving this injection, including: blood clotting, various heart-related issues (mild to severe), anaphylactic shock, stroke, brain related-damage (as it can cross the blood-brain barrier), kidney and pancreatic damage, etc.
Additionally, people have even died after receiving the so-called vaccine. Tenpenny pointed out that even if people do recover, there can still be long-term, reoccurring issues.
Further, since the vaccine was rushed and granted emergency use authorization, the vaccine recipe can also change at will.
Tenpenny has additional information on her website (DrTenpenny.com) and interviews with her can be viewed at Vaccines.Daystar.com.
Kelly Jones
Clarkston