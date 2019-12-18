Mixing Christmas cultures
Nigerian Christians celebrate Christmas in special ways. If possible, most return to the village of their ancestors, even those living abroad. Beginning early on Christmas Day, goats are brought to slaughter. Then the cooking and feasting begin.
Children are all around, and there is a competition among grandmothers as to which “compound” is the noisiest, i.e. has the most people returning for the celebration.
The day is spent in attending church, feasting, visiting, discussing and arguing various topics, including politics.
Presents are for the children, who are each given a set of new clothes, which are worn joyously around for everyone to see.
Enter an American woman (Mama Ude), who thinks children should have toys as Christmas gifts — sharing her tradition. She arrives at the village with fanfare, as children run out to glimpse the homemade cake and toys she (Santa) has brought.
One Christmas, she brought a bag full of 20-cent rubber balls to share. The children played games with those balls until late in the evening — so happy and pleased to have some cake, a ball, a new outfit, friends and family.
What we are grateful for and what makes us happy certainly varies from culture to culture.
Nancy Street (Mama Ude)
Cheney
Orange with envy
Just when I think that President Donald Trump can’t stoop any lower, he again proves me wrong.
Trump publicly mocked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden because Time magazine chose her as “The Person of the Year” over him.
Thunberg has been an inspiration to people around the world with her message about climate change.
Trump is an inspiration to no one. He is a narcissistic, self-centered, egotistical idiot. He just couldn’t stand it because she is getting her picture on the front of Time magazine and he isn’t. Instead of being orange, he is green with envy.
His tweet included that Thunberg has “anger management” issues. Trump is the one who is always yelling at the top of his lungs with his face all scrunched up and red because he is so angry. He definitely needs “anger management” classes — lots of them.
Melania Trump seemed to agree with her husband’s criticism of 16-year-old Thunberg. Her “Be Best” initiative to combat online bullying and teach children to be kind is such a sham. She did not like her 13-year-old son’s name being mentioned in a House hearing, but evidently she thinks it’s OK for her husband to bully a 16-year-old because he is jealous of her.
What kind of a president publicly bullies a teenager? Evidently the answer is “the current president of the United States.”
He is such a loser.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston