Bird’s critic was unfair
Alan Schumacher’s recent letter concerning the resignation of Clearwater County Clerk Carrie Bird had “How dare you” written all over it. “How dare you step aside before we, the people, have a chance to fire you?”
Why is it that an honest acknowledgement of our political climate is a deficient reason to hang it up? Bird joins several other county clerks in Idaho who have stepped down in the past year.
The overwhelming criticism of how elections are conducted locally, fueled by scrutiny of elections nationally, is just one factor that has many clerks eyeing retirement or looking at other options. Is resigning due to health issues a better reason? Would we still be reading a letter from Schumacher wanting all of the details?
Bird has served the people of Clearwater County for decades and she has done it well. Clearwater County residents will do well to elect someone in November who can fill her shoes and do it with the integrity Carrie has exhibited.
Kathy Ackerman
Idaho County clerk
Grangeville
Bringing back salmon
In the Outdoors section of the March 25 newspaper, there was an article titled “Holding out hope” about how to bring back salmon to Northwest rivers. In the middle of the article, Eric Barker states: “New technologies such as the Whoosh system — a giant suction tube for adults (salmon) — and floating surface collectors for juveniles placed in front of dams, hold promise.”
Good job in mentioning the Whoosh fish system, which has been successful on other river systems with dams or natural blockades.
Whether you are for taking the dams out or for leaving them in place, the Whoosh system offers increased fish populations as soon as it is in place and costs a fraction of what it will cost to take out the dams.
Even if it is decided to take the dams out, having a Whoosh system in place would not only allow salmon and steelhead to survive during the demolition of each dam, but grow their populations.
It would be great if the powers that be in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Lewiston Tribune would invite the Whoosh management team to a local public forum to present their solution to decimated fish stocks.
Bob DeVleming
Clarkston