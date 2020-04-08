Learning a costly lesson
The U.S. response to COVID-19 will be studied for generations as a classic example of carelessness, heedless leadership and rank political incompetence.
We are the nation that put astronauts on the moon, after all. This pandemic did not have to happen this way, not here.
The disaster comes directly from widespread and, in fact, terrifying hostility to science and to the very idea that it is a good thing to employ experts in the day-to-day operations of an enormous and complex republic.
The pandemic response team was fired in 2018 “to cut costs.” The cost now? Trillions of dollars lost and borrowed, a crippled economy and, in the end tens, even hundreds of thousands dead.
Robert Wrigley
Moscow
Up and up
If you are wondering why your utility rates go up and up and up, consider this. The Lewiston City Council has approved these non-construction expenses to date regarding Wells No. 6 and 7 and the new Southeast Reservoir:
l $462,580 preliminary engineering for Wells No. 6 and 7, two booster upgrades and the reservoir. Approved February 2019.
l $94,000 Well No. 6 design. Approved November 2019.
l $992,780 Well No. 7 design, bidding administration and construction monitoring. Approved by a 6-1 vote, March 9.
l $873,150 reservoir design, bidding administration and construction monitoring. Approved by a 6-1 vote, March 9.
These non-construction costs total $2,422,510, all awarded to the same engineering firm.
In addition, the city charged the water utility and the waste treatment utility the following for fiscal year 2019:
l $540,000 to waste treatment utility for administrative services.
l $432,120 to water utility for administrative services.
l $110,00 to waste treatment utility for using the city’s streets.
l $110,000 to water utility for using the city’s streets.
l $69,208 for maintaining waste treatment utility’s 21 vehicles.
This is a total of $1,261,328, all included in the city council’s 2019 fiscal year budget.
The next time you pay your utility bill, you won’t have to wonder how it got to that amount.
John Bradbury
Lewiston