Treat, don’t punish
I am one of many inmates incarcerated at the Nez Perce County Jail. This could have been prevented by community treatment opportunities.
“We the people” need to join together as a community and acknowledge the root of the problems, such as substance abuse, domestic violence and mental health disorders, which at times leads to criminal activities.
With our communities’ involvement, we may edge this upscale curve through education — possibly with a treatment facility, in-patient as well as out-patient — to restructure and educate our community to be more positive members in society.
In these violent times, as Prosecutor Justin Coleman refers to, wouldn’t it be proactive to create an avenue of treatment to address issues in our community before the issues in our city turn into bigger problems?
Coleman is reluctant to pin the increase in violent crimes on anything in particular, when it is more than crystal clear to myself and others, including our law enforcement agencies, who have suffered greatly due to this.
It is directly correlated to this increase in crime. It’s a result of lack of structure for the substance-abusing addicts of our community.
Some specific treatment programs that would be conducive to solving these problems are substance abuse, anger management, cognitive self-change and others, such as Big Brother, DARE and Scared Straight for Adolescents and families in need of guidance and re-structuring.
We need substance abuse treatment centers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in order to cure these issues instead of the judicial system for reform.
Tyson Dinnell
Lewiston
Vote Animal Party
Today I wish to publicly announce a new political party to represent the tens of thousands of disenfranchised living beings on Earth. The Animal Party has been and will be the most abused group on the planet. Its slogan rightly should be: “All Life Matters.”
In the West, they have been disenfranchised since God said “Be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it.”
Obviously we have been fruitful. Our population in 1820 was 1 billion. Currently our exponential growth is at 7 billion-plus only 200 years later. ...
Over population and habitat destruction are destroying the healthy biodiversity of our planet. The U.N. Environmental Programme recently announced that we are losing 200 plant and animal species every day. Today we have 3 billion fewer birds in our North American skies than in 1970. ...
Let us caste our proxy vote for the Animal Party, whose political platform calls for among other things:
1) Voluntarily reducing the human population.
2) Joining and supporting the work of the Paris Agreement of 2015.
3) Protecting and promoting bio-diversity global policies and practices to save the 1 million plant and animal species currently threatened with extinction.
Our technology alone will not be enough to save us or other living things. The work of John B. Calhoun in 1947 demonstrated that when population growth was left unchecked, murder, cannibalism and the extermination of rats confined to a small space resulted.
Surely we are smarter than rats. Vote Animal Party.
Stan Smith
Viola