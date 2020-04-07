Unintended consequences
Sometimes good intentions result in negative unintended consequences. As of March 19, Walmart changed shopping hours from 24/7 to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This seems reasonable, to allow workers to restock and clean. However, a recent chart from the Clarkston website shows the numbers of shoppers for each hour of each day during 24 hour periods. The data presents a normal distribution, a bell curve.
If we assume the total number of shoppers will stay the same, then the curve will change, with the tails (early morning and late night shoppers) shifting toward the middle. This will result in more shoppers in the store at the same time, increasing congestion, interfering with social distancing, complicating timely cleaning and exacerbating temporary shortages.
I do think we owe thanks to workers in the supply chain who in spite of problems are keeping necessities available.
Randal Donato
Clarkston
Speak with your wallet
If you care about your health and safety, please end your Costco membership.
Costco has enacted a limit to the number of customers in its stores, causing lines to form outside where people stand next to each other, negating Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Costco cleans your cart after you’ve handled it, making the measure of cleaning it useless.
The cashier won’t touch your card today, but will handle merchandise all day long, transferring potential germs from one to all.
Before you leave the store, you’ve stood within a foot or two of at least two of its employees — the cashier and the person checking your receipt. At the fuel pump, Costco hands out gloves , but we have hospitals and emergency medical services begging for personal protective equipment.
In lieu of protecting the public with real measures such as delivery or customer pickup, Costco is creating an image of false security at a time where we need real, logical protections.
I urge you to speak with your wallet and show Costco you care about your health and safety.
Richard Oare
Lewiston
Up and up
If you are wondering why your utility rates go up and up and up, consider this. The Lewiston City Council has approved these non-construction expenses to date regarding Wells No. 6 and 7 and the new Southeast Reservoir:
l $462,580 preliminary engineering for Wells No. 6 and 7, two booster upgrades and the reservoir. Approved February 2019.
l $94,000 Well No. 6 design. Approved November 2019.
l $992,780 Well No. 7 design, bidding administration and construction monitoring. Approved by a 6-1 vote, March 9.
l $873,150 reservoir design, bidding administration and construction monitoring. Approved by a 6-1 vote, March 9.
These non-construction costs total $2,422,510, all awarded to the same engineering firm.
In addition, the city charged the water utility and the waste treatment utility the following for fiscal year 2019:
l $540,000 to waste treatment utility for administrative services.
l $432,120 to water utility for administrative services.
l $110,00 to waste treatment utility for using the city’s streets.
l $110,000 to water utility for using the city’s streets.
l $69,208 for maintaining waste treatment utility’s 21 vehicles.
This is a total of $1,261,328, all included in the city council’s 2019 fiscal year budget.
The next time you pay your utility bill, you won’t have to wonder how it got to that amount.
John Bradbury
Lewiston