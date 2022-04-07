Cleaned up
I would like to say thank you to whoever did a fine job of cleaning up the garbage, glass and gravel from the pedestrian path on the Southway Bridge. This has made walking, running and bike riding much safer and more enjoyable.
The route is looking good for the 44th Annual Seaport River Run, so hopefully record numbers of people will come out and support the community and this year’s nonprofit partner, the Rotary Club and its Peace Park project.
Kathy Roberts
Clarkston
Putinistas’ twins
Congratulations to Idaho’s Putinistas. You had twins — albeit hated subjects. Name them woke and education, as cluelessness becomes your savior.
What we’re witnessing from so-called “conservatives” is hilarious. So much so, I’m weeping.
It’s so hilarious that these so-called lawmakers, overwhelming hypocrites, want people to believe being educated or “woke” is unpatriotic and hilariously akin to evil socialism. Indeed, I’m laughing my butt off.
Though I’m insignificant in the overall debate, I believe Putinistas ignore another hilarity — their educations automatically qualify them as woke. Try as they might to deny it, education and wokeness are lovers. Think: Bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees are hard-fought and learning cannot be shoved up their bus of ignorance, try as they might.
The truth is: Just because one doesn’t like education, demonizing it as woke or indoctrination is folly. It’s as pathetic as saying former President Donald Trump is a humanitarian or honest.
Working to ruin education only amplifies wokeness, despite denial. For instance, the Earth is decidedly unhealthy. Putanistas regurgitate “hoax.”
Always Trump Putinistas are killing these Siamese twins of awareness, which are connected yet connected deeper, a foreign concept to them. In my opinion, separating woke and education is impossible. To think otherwise is to chop off one’s own head. Voila.
Idaho’s Putinistas spew: “Come, taste our hemlock, brewed with the finest dried husks of education, wokeness and critical race theory in a giant cup of Dr. Donner’s Natural Stupiditea. It’s delicious.”
Jim Roach
Moscow