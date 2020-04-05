No more
One guest editorial (March 5) from the Yakima Herald-Tribune is one too many.
The premises were mostly misleading and the conclusion illogical. There was a play-nice plug of “healthy respect for those seeking to bolster the depleted fish runs” and other crafty carefully phrased statements designed to lead the reader down a primrose path toward belief in the good will and reasonable intentions of the author.
On down the trail, we find the answer is that the dams must remain because dams are an improvement on the environment, and removing them would create a “substantial environmental compromise and makes no sense.”
In the meantime, I suppose the folks in Yakima can still enjoy their salmon and steelhead. Yakima River smolts do not have to swim the gauntlet of the lower Snake River dams.
Meanwhile the Snake River species go extinct and I guess the steelhead catching-inclined can go fly a kite, drive to the Columbia, fish the Pacific coastal rivers or do anything they want from Clarkston to White Bird, Riggins and Salmon, except fish for steelhead or any species of salmon.
So long Snake River fishing guides. Adios Salmon River fishing guides.
And, thank you, Yakima Herald Republic editor for your support, concern for the environmental help from the Snake River dams and, of course, your “respect.”
If taking out a few dams does not make “sense,” how does doing the same thing over and over (holding onto a few dams) and expecting different results make sense? ...
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
Put Christ first
A very overweight person, who was constantly taunted and ridiculed for his large size, remarked that the average person on the street is cruel, cold-hearted and malicious.
And, I might add, to a great extent the average person on the street is also “selfish.”
In a time of crisis, they feel that they have to buy up all the toilet paper — hoarding it up — leaving those with just the normal need for toilet paper, with none. Of course, this selfishness and greediness leads to the rise of price gougers, further penalizing those with just the normal need for this product.
Jesus tells his disciples to “beware against every form of greed” (Luke 12:15).
Among other things, this means that when an item goes on sale or there is a crisis situation as we have now, in spite of self-gratifying temptation, the true Christian will continue to buy only what he needs at the moment, so that those who arrive later to buy the same item will find surplus remaining items still on the shelf.
If we truly love God, then we will love our neighbor as ourselves in every respect.
We need to be reminded again by the Lord to “first continually seek his kingdom and his righteousness and all these things will be provided to you” (Matthew 6:33).
All the necessities of life will be provided, one day at a time, to those who put Christ first in their life.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
In Trump’s defense
Anyone who reads the Tribune is well aware I don’t have much use for President Donald Trump and I have to say his response on the whole coronavirus situation thus far has been disjointed and lacking in many ways.
He seems to believe it is all about the economy, whereas I would expect that most Americans believe people’s health is more important than money. ...
Having said that, let me weigh in on the furor about Trump referring to the coronavirus as a “Chinese virus.”
Well, come on people, it apparently did originate in the area of Wuhan, China. Whether the disease was natural in origin or some sort of idiotic germ warfare experiment that got loose on the Chinese is hard to tell. Whatever the case may be, it is definitely a Chinese disease. Fair is fair.
While I am writing, let me comment on one other thing. I noticed ... where some right-winger was having the vapors again about Mike Luckovich and how horrible and vile his political cartoons are. Of course, I typically like Luckovich. But one guy I absolutely finds incredibly disgusting and way off base is Michael Ramirez.
Not only do I find his opinions pretty weird but I find the idea of a Hispanic ultra-conservative to be an odd thing. ...
I grew up around a whole lot of Hispanics. ...
They have a term for what Ramirez and his ilk do. It is “tio taco.” It isn’t something respectful to be called.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston