Offers alternate view
I wish to thank the Lewiston Tribune’s owners and editors for providing this forum for discussion of the important topics of COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.
It is precisely because I write as a medical doctor that readers can hear another medical viewpoint. I assume the physicians objecting to me would agree that patients have the right to multiple viewpoints for experimental vaccines, not fully licensed, whose long-term effects are not known. I think they would not object to patient self-advocacy and they would agree with the concept of patient choice for any medical treatment.
They must be aware that experimental vaccines cannot be forced on anyone and that, under U.S. law, the makers of the vaccines are immune from any liability for injury or death due to the vaccine. The U.S. taxpayers have that liability.
Surely, since they believe there are no deaths or serious side effects from the vaccine, and that there is no other treatment, they will assume financial responsibility for those non-events. Are they aware of the National Institutes of Health’s statement that AstraZeneca provided outdated and misleading information on its vaccine data? What data is trustworthy?
The recent Washington Post-Kaiser poll showed one-third of front-line health care workers were not confident vaccines were sufficiently tested for safety and effectiveness, and one-sixth would resign if required to be vaccinated.
I wish to emphasize that what I write is solely my opinion. My entire letter can be requested here: rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.
Richard J.
Eggleston, M.D.
Clarkston
Barging isn’t working
I’m outraged at the Clearwater County commissioners’ lack of support for Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal, which you covered in the recent article, “Clearwater County commissioners blast Simpson plan.”
Why are they so interested in maintaining an outdated barge system that has been declining in frequency of use for decades? According to Sam White, chief operating officer for Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative, in 2020 only 40 percent of the region’s agriculture was transported by barge, down from 80 percent a decade ago.
Simpson allocates funding to increase rail transportation. Let’s move on from barge transportation, which isn’t working for the greater good.
We are a salmon region. Stop maintaining an outdated system. What happens to the salmon will affect us all.
Urge your legislators to support Simpson’s proposal and make it even better, so we can breach the dams on the lower Snake River and revive the salmon and orca.
Joan Green
Langley, Wash.
Simpson deserves support
Recently, the Clearwater County commissioners clearly expressed their opposition to Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal for Columbia Basin recovery. Unfortunately, this opposition is based on a number of faulty conclusions.
The commissioners claim that the Northwest needs the transportation and energy that these dams make possible. However, the use of barging has been declining for decades, and Simpson’s framework proposes federal funding to make railways a viable alternative for agricultural shippers. Furthermore, the electricity that these dams produce can be replaced by a varied portfolio of clean energy sources (including wind, solar and energy storage), which will not decimate salmon populations.
Finally, the commissioners claimed that these four dams are the “lifeblood” of the region’s economy. As Simpson’s framework makes clear, the economic benefits of these dams can be replaced. However, salmon are a crucial aspect of indigenous cultures throughout the Northwest. There is no replacement for their right to maintain their culture by harvesting salmon — a right that we have already violated for decades.
This is a crucial moment for the Northwest. We can either adapt and save our iconic salmon and southern resident orca, or we continue to pour billions of taxpayer dollars into supporting outdated infrastructure at the cost of letting these species go extinct. We urgently need Rep. Derek Kilmer and Sen. Maria Cantwell to lead our region by building on Simpson’s work to create a solution that will save our salmon and orca.
Alyson Bergomi
Seattle
What’s the rush?
It’s been a year and a half since the first jail town hall in September 2019. Urgency?
There were questions and concerns, still unanswered. We’ve been burned before by projects because of poor planning and no public communication. Why haven’t we learned from those mistakes?
The sales tax was passed, making it possible for a new jail. Not much else has happened that gives us confidence in the process. With the current disagreement between the city and county regarding location and even members of the Jail Finance Committee at odds about planning priorities, it’s no wonder we cringe and wonder how this will all work out in the end.
There was one obvious mistake. Not long after the sales tax was passed, the Jail Advisory Committee was disbanded.
It was at that point that the committee should have been elevated to a full planning status and tasked to document a decisive path forward.
If that committee had been in place, we could have avoided much of the confrontation that exists today.
Money and manpower management are challenges that literally will never go away. The budget is too tight.
Unless we have a planning group with full authority in place that goes beyond the next personnel change or next election, the loss of continuity could result in failure.
If we don’t have accountable planning and public disclosure, with documentation and timelines, at least one question will end up being answered: Yes, Jim Griffith, this might become another aquatic center.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Protect voting rights
Before we know or decide what is right or wrong, good or evil, best or worst — we should think: If we adopt or support this rule, law, policy or belief, who benefits?
All or most of us — or only some of us?
Before we think Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Jew, before we think Republican or Democrat, right or left, red or blue, capitalist or socialist — which of us will benefit if this new rule, law or policy is adopted?
It seems to me after 80-plus years, I have almost always been opposed to principles that benefit only a small segment of our society.
If my minister says that gays cannot worship in my church, there cannot be any truth in her.
I would shake her dust off my feet and change my congregation.
If my chief executive, senator or representative says perpetrators of voter fraud must have their voting rights — their access to the ballot restricted — there can be no truth in them, either.
In the next two weeks, we can shake some of that dust off our feet by making two daily phone calls to Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in Washington, D.C., at (202) 224-6142 or (202) 224-2752, respectively.
Say to each person or message machine reached: “Please vote for S1 to protect the votes of all of us, including those of your voters in upcoming elections.”
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Selling snake oil
Congressman Mike Simpson and his staff would make good snake oil salespersons.
I will take $32 billion of your tax money for a remedy that has no guarantee it will work.
What is working on the upper Columbia is the Entiat National Fish Hatchery managed by Craig Chisam and his staff. After 19 months at the hatchery, the fish are released in April to make their way down the Columbia River past eight dams out into the ocean.
He states in the Aug. 3 Wenatchee World article by Julia Pinnix that angling has seen more effort put in than ever, yet still thousands of fish make their way back to the hatchery.
This is past eight dams.
Spawning takes place in October and fish collection begins in August. The article states in the month of August 2019, 2,882 fish returned to Entiat National Fish Hatchery.
By the third week of August 2020, 3,747 fish returned and expected to reach 4,000 for the month, representing a full 1 percent of the number originally released.
That is in one month, and collection is through October.
Of the number of adult fish that returned in August, 3,494 were given to the Kalispel Tribe, Spokane Tribe, Yakima Nation, and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
Hayley Muir, a biologist for the mid-Columbia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office, collects data from every fish surplused to the tribes and their largest day processing was 1,242 fish.
So why are these tribes backing Simpson’s plan is a real question since they are receiving thousands of summer chinook from this hatchery.
For more information visit fws.gov.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston
Shootings were faked
Within weeks of former President Donald Trump being defrauded out of office, we have mass shootings again.
Did you know it would not be illegal (if police are in on it) to stage a fake shooting and pass it off in the media as real? ...
The same people willing to cheat on elections are probably faking mass shootings. ...
They are coming for our guns as expected. ...
An illegitimate government that rigs ... the democratic process to pass things it could never pass before is a government we should just say no to and back it up with the same force they will impose on we the people. ...
HR 127 seeks to take government ownership of all private firearms with a $200 and $800 tax per year on every gun that will require registration. Fail to pay and the government takes your guns. If they can take it, you do not own it.
Guns that can’t be registered because you forgot the date or place you bought it have to be destroyed.
I don’t know many people who can afford to buy the market value of some of their guns every year. ...
The time is coming when gun dealers will have to burn their federal firearm licenses. ...
Local governments will have to tell the federal communists to stay out. ...
Some states will need to leave the union, all over lies about guns and hatred for our Bill of Rights and our constitutional republic. ...
Michael Dietz
Clarkston