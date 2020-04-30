Taking others with them
There might be something gruesome but beneficial to the work of Fox News and this current administration.
And that is with all these stay-at-home protesters out there protesting and certain, conservative states willfully ignoring the consequences of the crisis we are in, there is a good chance that there will be fewer people around to vote for President Donald Trump come election time.
The only problem is that they are going to take a lot of people with them. And that is truly sad.
Michael Lamping
Craigmont
Follow the science
The old sage that “we use the past to predict the future” is something that we need to consider as we enter the second phase of the COVID-19 experience.
We have learned that:
1. COVID-19 is and will be the defining moment in our lives relative to health and/or economics.
2. Our federal government’s approach to the management of the epidemic has been medium to poor because of placing politics ahead of science.
This is evident simply by assessing the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in the U.S. versus the rest of the world.
State governors have been heroes in using closures of businesses and social spacing to “flatten the curve” but the economic price has been catastrophic.
The second phase of the COVID-19 experience involves the complex task of gradually reopening our business and social lives without bringing on a new wave of sickness and death. This will involve a trial and error, step-by-step process that will be a mix of success and failure as we balance medical sickness versus economic sickness.
Four things are clear:
First, science and data should be our guiding lights, not politics.
Second, regional plans will be better than national plans because of the economic, social and demographic diversity of our nation.
Third, the path forward will not be free of controversy and failures.
Finally, as history has shown us, we are a strong nation and we will overcome this, as we have overcome adversity many times before.
Dale Ralston
Moscow