Bull pucky
I just saw some bull pucky in the March 29 edition of the Lewiston Tribune that needed an immediate response.
It concerned a commentary by Bob Hassoldt about the minimum wage.
First of all, thanks, Bob, for your contribution to the paper.
The bull pucky of which I speak was the comment “I can’t get anyone to work” and then blaming it all on a bunch of liberal political claptrap.
Bob, people said they can’t get anyone to work when my dad was growing up, when I was growing up and when my children and grandchildren were growing up. It may not be true but it is always said. For you to tie it to liberal politics is hogwash.
My job is to find work for other people and I find the reverse is true. I see a lot of employers are reluctant to hire. It can be hard to get a job.
Your whole premise of why $7.25 an hour is an acceptable minimum wage in 2021 is false and misleading.
Daniel Boyd
Moscow
Misses Monday paper
Monday mornings are depressing for a dedicated Lewiston Tribune reader.
The start of my day has been thrown into chaos without my paper to read.
I understand the need to cut back in this pandemic-driven era but it’s also a time when we need our daily news.
Guess I’ll get an early start on housework and meal planning.
Signed: Lost on Monday mornings without my newspaper.
Colette Hoffman
Lewiston
Tired of COVID-19 lies
Sincere thanks to Drs. Don Greggain and John Rusche for their intelligent insights and truthful article.
I, for one, am getting tired of small-minded, uninformed selfish people lying about COVID-19, just to please the lesser-informed, ready-to-believe-anything-except-the-truth gang.
You may not like the truth, but that does not diminish it.
Vaccines work. Masks are still needed. And ignorance is not bliss.
Freedom to do what you want if it means another person’s life is literally threatened is not the kind of freedom our forefathers meant for you to have. You are not a patriot or a freedom fighter if it’s all about you.
You are just a selfish jerk who thinks you are more important than others.
Charlotte Ash
Lewiston
Proud of Warriors
Congratulations to the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team on a historic season second place in the NAIA national tournament.
To go through all the coronavirus protocols that they had to go through and still finish second in the nation is an amazing accomplishment.
You have given us Warrior fans a season that we can all be proud of.
Tony Bell
Lewiston