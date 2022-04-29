Voting for Bradbury
I’m voting for John Bradbury for 2nd District Court judge. In his years as a citizen of Lewiston, city councilor and judge, he has proven himself to be honest, fair and clear thinking. He gets things done.
He was instrumental in bringing the library back to its present healthy state and in changing the city form of government to a strong mayor system.
He was an effective judge before, and he will be again.
Sharon Taylor
Lewiston
Who pays?
I wonder who President Joe Biden thinks will pay these oil royalties. I’m sure it won’t be the oil companies.
So he and his buddies have just created another taxation on the people of the U.S.
Biden is trying to make it look like he and his buddies are helping the working man while laughing at the people of the U.S.
This is another one of their socialist plots to take away our freedom.
Lets get rid of them with term limits.
Abel Workman
Weippe