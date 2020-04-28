Sheriff should clean house
I’ll vote for Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez if he starts will all new officers — people who stand up for what is right and know how to follow policy and procedure. Out with the old deputies, in with the new. That’s where my vote stands.
Priscilla Stewarts
Lewiston
Reopen the country
First I’d like to take issue with the letter from Diane Baumgart and Kathy Dawes of Moscow in the April 19 edition.
Continued and prolonged social distancing and prohibiting congregating in groups does not guarantee you won’t be infected by this virus.
It will guarantee the collapse of our free and prosperous way of life.
These temporary restrictions were never intended to eradicate COVID-19, but to slow the spread of contagion to prevent the our health care system from being overwhelmed. That is all.
Quarantine those who are sick and vulnerable. Continue with hygienic practices. But we need to start opening this country for business.
Yes, there will be an increase of cases, But we will never achieve herd immunity if we continue with these unconstitutional lockdown policies.
The second issue is the comment John Webb of Reubens made, also in the April 19 edition.
Jill Biden is a doctor. She holds a doctorate of education leadership from the University of Delaware.
The last time I looked a Ph.D is not anywhere close to an medical doctor.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston