Share the recognition
I just finished reading the “Unrepeatable” article about the Asotin High School baseball team. I want to thank you for creating an article like this, as it may provide a little consolation for senior athletes who lost their final seasons, especially since they came in with such high hopes from last year.
However, I am extremely disappointed that the Asotin girls’ track team has not been given any such recognition. Both AHS baseball and AHS girls track were state champions last year. But per norm, only baseball has been recognized. I have always found that track and field is grossly under-represented in your sports reporting. But this is especially frustrating for me.
The AHS senior track girls are hurting just as much as their senior baseball players and for the exact same reason. Please, for once, give these athletes the recognition they deserve.
Maia Dykstra
Clarkston
Don’t be fooled again
It is unbelievable what President Donald Trump will do to shift the blame. We have 25,000 deaths and more mounting. So what does Trump do? Stops all funding for the World Health Organization. He says they tried to protect China early on when COVID-19 was still in Wuhan.
So what?
What kind of evil guides this monster?
As if the WHO was the one who sat on its orange rump and frittered away two months of preparation. Nothing was going to stop the virus from spreading. It is a novel virus — meaning it had never occurred in man before. Thus, there was (and is) no medicine yet to protect us from it.
And recent biological research indicates that the line of infection for New York City came from Europe, not China. So the whole point about how he protected us by shutting down flights from China is bogus.
Scientists started telling Trump back in December that the virus would invade America. The only way to have fought it better was to have rapidly produced tests and necessary medical equipment in advance in huge numbers, to initiate social distancing early and, as a final measure, initiate in-home isolation. All of which Emperor Trump chose whimsically to delay or not to do.
Don’t be fooled, my fellow voters. Trump is absolutely to blame for the unnecessarily large number of Americans who will die from this pandemic.
He cannot help but lie to you or try to shift blame. Don’t be bamboozled again.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Inept fascist
While I don’t disagree with the many retired generals, admirals, diplomats, federal law enforcement and others who warn about our country’s slide into fascism and dictatorship under President Donald Trump, what most strikes me is the shoddy ineptitude of this administration.
Ronald Reagan was not a particularly good actor. But his version of what a president should look, sound and act like makes him Laurence Olivier to Trump’s Rodney Dangerfield with his dentures popping out and toupee falling off as he slides into yet another public tantrum or rage fest.
Dictatorships are by nature cons, succeeding or failing based on whether the would-be dictator convinces people that he is powerful, in control, iron-willed, laser-focused and not to be doubted or laughed at.
Instead we are living a cheap Saturday afternoon TV movie version of a dystopian regime — one that lets its citizens die of a preventable and containable epidemic disease while a second-rate actor blames everyone in the room except himself. The buck stops where?
Trump makes even the guy in North Korea with the comical haircut seem serious by comparison.
I’m cautiously optimistic about Joe Biden’s willingness to partner with Bernie Sanders and his advisers to craft policies that bring people to the polls via significant and badly needed changes to how health care, climate change, diplomacy and foreign policy, elections and voting, immigration, and criminal justice are done in this country.
As Walter Sobchak famously said in “The Big Lebowski”: “This is bowling. There are rules.”
Chris Norden
Moscow