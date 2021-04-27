Conviction overplayed
I wasn’t around in 1941. I sure wonder if the headline “Japan bombs Pearl Harbor “ was anywhere near the size of the headline stating the conviction of a murderer, i.e. the ex-policeman from Minneapolis.
Little wonder for the shrinking support of the legacy media we all grew up with.
Brian Windsor
Colfax
Coverage gap
I am writing this letter in hopes that I can prevent other pet owners from going through what I have.
My best friend and service animal was diagnosed with lymphoma three weeks ago. And on April 17, he took a turn for the worse.
I telephoned my veterinarian. I was informed by the answering service that “there is no veterinarian on call in the whole Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after 10 p.m.,” and that “the only option is Washington State University.”
My dog was in respiratory distress and his eyes said it all.
I want to bring this to everyone’s attention because I think many, if not all of us, have a false sense of security that our veterinarian will be there for us should the need arise. It is not true if you need them after 10 p.m.
I find this totally unacceptable.
My dog suffered all night.
Veterinarians take an oath, just as doctors do, and it doesn’t expire at 10 p.m.
As pet owners, we are aware of the cost of veterinary care. Yet the veterinarians in the valley feel no obligation to provide us with any services after 10 p.m. for small animals.
This needs to change.
Laura Casper
Lewiston
Housing too costly
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is a beautiful place to live with a scenic river, rolling hills and a vibrant community.
However, this valley is missing one thing: affordable housing. How can the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley solve this issue?
In Idaho, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. So, if a person works 40 hours a week for one month, he makes about $1,160 before taxes. After taxes he takes home about $960 a month.
In the U.S., the average one-bedroom apartment costs $960 a month. In Lewiston, the average one-bedroom apartment rents for $700. While this cost is better than the national average, a minimum-wage earner who lives in Lewiston will only have about $260 left over to meet his monthly needs, such as food, clothing, transportation and insurance.
How can this issue be addressed in Lewiston?
We need to get the support of the community to talk to local and state lawmakers about raising the minimum wage in Idaho. We all love the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. But as a young person who has worked minimum wage, living in the valley can be hard and almost impossible with the current housing market and jobs available.
Until the minimum wage is increased in Idaho, the valley needs to consider building more affordable apartments for the young people and people who are working for minimum wage.
Anna Haight
Lewiston