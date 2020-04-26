Take this test
Are you washing your hands frequently and social distancing? Hunkering down at home? Good.
Do you have an adequate supply of essentials? What about the non-essentials? These are what may save your life.
One possible symptom of the coronavirus is the loss of taste or smell. A few days ago, I decided to self-test. So I broke into my stash of non-essentials — chocolate: Symphony bars, Heath bars and peanut butter cups.
To my great relief — and pleasure — my self-test revealed that I was free of the coronavirus.
Then yesterday I began to question the results. So to minimize the chance of a false-negative, I repeated the test. Currently I am virus-free, but still testing.
Be well.
Denice Strohmaier
Lewiston
Endorses Garrison
As a recently retired police chief for the Fresno Police Department and current mayor-elect for the city of Fresno, it is my honor to provide a letter in support for Jim Garrison in his campaign for sheriff of Clearwater County.
I have known Garrison since 1979 when I joined the Fresno Police Department. I worked with him during the years until his retirement in 1993.
Prior to that. Garrison was known as a hard-working street cop with a vengeance for criminals. He had great investigative skills and a unique ability to communicate with folks from all walks of life. Garrison has a personality that people gravitate to.
He is a very intelligent and educated person possessing a bachelor of science degree in criminology.
Garrison also possesses a great deal of tactical experience, having served many years on the Fresno Police Department’s SWAT team and having served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is a proven leader with a tremendous amount of law enforcement experience, having also served with the Washington State University Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service as a park ranger and as a correctional officer in both adult and juvenile correctional facilities.
Garrison has a reputation for being hard working and a person of integrity and compassion.
Although the political arena can be a difficult environment to navigate, I am confident that Jim possesses the leadership skills, experience and fortitude that would serve him well as the sheriff of Clearwater County.
Jerry Dyer
Fresno, Calif.
Trusts God
I wanted to thank Nick Hasselstrom for the article he wrote in the paper on April 4. It was a great article about fear, and he wrote about several scriptures concerning fear and how we can trust God when we go through our fear.
The article encompassed the entire Gospel telling us how we can come to a saving knowledge of the Lord.
Thanks, Nick, in speaking words of truth in your article.
Great job.
Virginia Mastroberardino
Lewiston
A holiday gift
After reading an article about Austin Johnson, the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball coach, I would like to say congratulations to him and his team.
I had the pleasure of being seated for a holiday meal next to Coach Johnson, his wife and young son at the Red Lion.
Eating alone is at best lonely. But on a holiday, it can be difficult. This young family indulged my loneliness and visited with me, allowing me to enjoy their young son and making me feel less alone on a family holiday.
I appreciated their kindness.
LCSC is so very lucky to have such a great coach and a truly kind man.
Again, congratulations to Coach Johnson. And thanks for sharing your family.
Kathleen Steinwand
Clarkston
Is soft closure working?
I would like to hear from the Idaho State Department of Education and school districts to see if the “soft closure” of schools is working as intended and not just a waste of salary money.
For example, are students sending back to teachers school work that is at a level that is expected from each student considering the schools’ cost of teachers’ salaries and buses running school lunches to students?
Are teachers really doing a full day’s work at school, preparing lessons for students to get their full salary for the day?
If the evidence is not a strong yes by the State Department of Education, I believe it is time for a “soft closure” to stop and the school day to be treated like an extended “spring” vacation.
School would reopen when the pandemic is over or greatly reduced as determined by the State Department of Education.
School might resume in June, July or August if determined to be reasonably safe with both teachers and students and buses to run their regular routes. I would let parents decide on the safety of their children on days to allow them to attend school if school is reopened.
Joseph Gothier
Kamiah
Good advice
Friday was Arbor Day sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation to encourage and promote healthy trees in our land.
This year their campaign is “Plant a Tree.”
There was no Arbor Day ceremony this year in Lewiston due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the advice is still good to heed. A healthy urban forest contributes to a healthy populace. They provide cooling shade, increasingly important. They absorb hot house carbon dioxide and give off fresh oxygen. They increase the value of your property. The list of benefits goes on.
In the July 5, 2019, issue of Science magazine, a study by an international team of scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology stated that there is enough space globally to plant more than 1 trillion trees. Reforestation of areas in the U.S., Brazil, Russia, China, Asia and other places have plenty of room.
This would have the potential to absorb 205 billion tons of carbon during a decade. They said, “Our results highlight the opportunity of climate change mitigation through global tree restoration but also the urgent need for action.”
The world is getting smaller or our understanding is growing that what happens in one place can have an effect across the planet. Think global, act local is not just a good idea; it is something of an imperative.
Plant a tree.
Bill Malcom
Lewiston
Tyranny most oppressive
Along with the Chinese virus, we also got some of the tyranny of their communist system as our rights have been trampled by government officials at all levels.
Here’s an interesting discovery by a Tel Aviv University professor. According to The Times of Israel, Isaac Ben-Israel, after plotting the rates of new infections in nearly a dozen countries, found: “Simple statistical analysis demonstrates that the spread of COVID-19 peaks after about 40 days and declines to almost zero after 70 days — no matter where it strikes, and no matter what measures governments impose to try to thwart it.”
In an attempt to understand the mass hysteria that’s overtaken our country as most of us have lived many years dealing with sicknesses without the governments’ interference, a quote by C.S. Lewis comes to mind:
“... Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satisfied, but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”
Varnel Williams
Moscow
Organizing the angels
At 4:20 a.m. on April 13, Rian Van Leuven passed peacefully away in his sleep.
A few days later as we were driving home from his viewing at the cemetery, I mentioned to my wife how much Rian was going to be missed. Her reply to me was that Jesus called Rian home because he needed help getting his angels organized.
To all those who knew and loved Rian I have no doubt that will bring as big a smile to your faces as it did to mine.
RIP brother, you will be deeply missed.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
Why stop at Boeing?
So 27,000 Boeing workers are returning to work Monday this week?
What is stopping the Washington governor from kicking the rest of the economy into gear? Why does Asotin County at the far southeastern corner of Washington remain under stay-at-home orders for most people, except those in your specious “essential” category?
So Asotin County barbers must stay closed while Boeing assembly line workers in the high health danger counties go back to work?
Sorry, governor, but much of this does not pass the “smell” test.
Rick and Pepper Rogers
Clarkston
Exploiting the ignorant
The new coronavirus is not the first, nor will it be the last, of nature’s disease surprises. Wherever humans, their livestock or crops occur in dense aggregates, there is a tendency for new diseases of people, animals or plants to arise and rapidly spread.
Another unfortunate tendency is political mismanagement of such crises.
Containment of Ebola is problematic today because of politics in central Africa, and numerous other examples could be presented.
Presently in the USA are people who minimize the dangers of COVID-19 or call it a hoax. These people lack knowledge of science and especially of epidemiology, the role of diagnostics and vaccines.
It is an extreme liability for the control of COVID-19 that these scientifically naive people are exploited for political gain, and their actions encouraged by the current administration.
Exploitation of ignorance is hardly unique historically, but is highly regrettable, especially when accompanied by significant cuts in funding at the Centers for Disease Control and persistent shortages of diagnostic testing.
Frank Dugan
Pullman