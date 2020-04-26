Headed toward extinction
The federal court that ordered a new environmental impact statement for the Columbia River system operations surely did not anticipate that the Bonneville Power Administration, the Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation would abandon Idaho’s iconic Endangered Species Act-listed wild spring chinook salmon and steelhead as a lost cause. But the three-agency “preferred alternative” does just that, protecting federally subsidized barge traffic, irrigation, a sightseeing cruise company and slackwater recreation.
The “preferred alternative” merely extends river management measures that have not worked to restore wild fish during the last 25 years.
ESA-listed wild Snake River salmon and steelhead represent less than 2 percent of pre-development numbers. Each species has more than two dozen unique sets of genes derived from thousands of years of adaptation. Are they worth saving? The federal agencies do not think so. ...
Federal agencies sank $17 billion into failed fish mitigation during 25 years. Extensive habitat projects in the upper Salmon River vainly await returning chinook salmon. Pristine habitat in the Middle Fork and South Fork of the Salmon River remains unoccupied by adults. Last year, only 322 adults returned. Twenty years of research show Middle Fork habitat capacity for 48,000 spawning fish.
Passage of wild spring/summer chinook salmon destined for all tributaries upstream from Lower Granite Dam in 2019 was 4,700 adults. The trajectory of returns of wild spring chinook and steelhead is toward extinction, not recovery.
The “preferred alternative” is simply a triage decision for extinction of wild salmon and steelhead.
Rick Williams
Eagle
Don Chapman
McCall
You call this winning?
We the people are so tired of “ winning” via President Donald Trump’s definition:
Winning by having the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world.
Winning by not listening to experts about the coming pandemic but trying to buy a German company to get personal access to a coronavirus vaccine they are developing.
Winning by saying the pandemic was a hoax. It would disappear. A miracle would happen. By April it would be gone. And, finally, if the coronavirus death toll is 100,000, it would be a sign of success.
Winning by allowing medical systems to collapse, telling states to fend for themselves and buy their own personal protective equipment and build their own hospitals to save their citizens.
Winning at assuring our kids can’t go to school.
Winning at having the greatest economic collapse since the Great Depression.
Winning by having more than 16 million unemployed in three weeks.
Winning by the Dow Jones Industrial Average having the worst first quarter in history and worst single day point drop in history.
Winning by the first time in history to have a presidential disaster declaration for all 50 states.
Winning at threatening and ousting top officials, scientists, doctors and leaders by saying: “It is the decision of the president.”
We are tired of this president’s “winning.” We are tired of his decisions against us. For the sake of our nation, for the sake of humanity, we need to stop Trump’s “winning.”
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Vote
It was disturbing to read in the April 14 Lewiston Tribune that requests for ballots were at an all-time low. ...
Let me say that I am by no means a politician. My intent is not to sway public perception or opinion of the current political scene, just to open the eyes of the populace to the dangers that may be lurking in the shadows.
First, a quote from Bertrand Russell: “... Schools are out to teach patriotism; newspapers are out to stir up excitement; and politicians are out to get reelected. None of the three, therefore, can do anything whatever toward saving the human race from reciprocal suicide.”
Second is a favorite seen by many, but ignored by most, from Dan Bennett: “An elected official is one who gets 51 percent of the vote cast by 40 percent of the 60 percent of voters who registered.”
Lastly is a quote attributed to one of the most reviled politicians/dictators of the last century, Adolf Hitler: “What luck for rulers, that men do not think.”
George Carlin in one of his comedy shows said: “Scientists have discovered a cure for apathy, but nobody is paying attention.”
If, for whatever reason, you as a citizen decline the opportunity to cast a vote, there is no reason to complain if laws and regulations are passed that you don’t like, you put them in office.
Gerry Reviea
Lewiston
Health insurance is crucial
Having health insurance is crucial during this time of COVID-19 and I am sure there are people in northern Idaho who have lost their private health insurance or did not have insurance before.
Idahoans now qualify for free, high-quality health care through Medicaid expansion. Medicaid enables access to medical care without going to the emergency room and will pay for COVID-19 testing and prescriptions. People of all ages, especially those in nonessential service industries who were laid off and young people not covered by their parent’s health insurance, may be eligible for Medicaid.
Enrollment can take place anytime and there are no co-pays or work requirements. Qualifications are based on current monthly income.
For a one-person household, maximum monthly income is $1,437.
For two people, it’s $1,944, and so on.
At least 20,000 eligible Idahoans have not enrolled in Medicaid. All it takes is to call (877) 456-1233 or go online to reclaimidaho.org to get help enrolling.
People should be able to access medical care when they need it and have the peace of mind that comes with it. People who do not have health coverage delay seeking medical help, and the consequences are significant for the individual and now for the entire community. All of us will benefit from having everyone receive the health care they need at this critical time.
Medicaid is the safety net for individuals and families. ...
People having health care will help slow the spread of the coronavirus and may save a loved one’s life.
Mary Jo Van Gerpen
Moscow
Familiar faces
On April 13, the Lewiston Tribune published a photo with two young boys competing on bicycles at the old junior high in Lewiston.
At the time the photo was taken, the caption did not include the two young boys standing off to the left. The picture immediately caught my eye because the one on the far left is my youngest brother, Rick Hill.
The other boy is Bob Enser and both were kids from the Normal Hill neighborhood.
Hill graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966 and Enser in 1965.
Hill was a coach and teacher for many years and then sold athletic gear to schools in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas. He was instrumental in helping organize the Warrior Athletic Association at Lewis-Clark State College. A “Spirit Award” is given in his name each year to supporters of the area high school athletic programs.
Enser served our country in Vietnam and was a car accident victim in the 1970s.
Hill passed away on Feb. 14, 2015, from an inoperable brain tumor.
The old photos are great to view each day. Thank you for reminding us of days gone by.
Jackie (Hill) Ringo
Lewiston
Grumpy Trump
Ever notice that when King Donald Trump gets grumpy because he doesn’t get his way or someone from his own handpicked staff even remotely clears his throat as he spreads falsehoods at his press briefings, he goes on tyrant rant. He’s like a Little Lord Fauntleroy carrying on a conversation in three different directions at the same time. Wherever he put the presidential leadership ability when he was sworn into office, his staff needs to do a major hunt for it in the Oval Office and pronto.
During this time of despair, disruption and confusion of a nation’s people, it’s vital that all recover mentally, physically healthy and economically as soon as safely possible.
In our recent history we have had multiple presidents demonstrate such leadership abilities during severe hardships such as war, terrorism and national economic depression, regardless of a political affiliation.
We survived together as a whole, regrouped and reaped the blessings of living here in this nation founded upon worthy principles of freedom and prosperity.
As in those times, many individuals have stepped up, faced the adversity and taken up the challenge to be strong, faithful to rise up together and work tirelessly to defeat something so minute in size yet so powerful with the ability to be destructive to the strongest of men and women.
I’m not an overly religious individual, but I pray the creator protects the brave nurses, doctors, medical personnel and other first-responders. Thanks to all of you for demonstrating real leadership.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Why so high?
We have the highest case-to-death ratio in the state and possibly the nation. Our moronic county commissioners fired the Nez Perce County emergency management coordinator and appointed an already over-worked Bill Reynolds as the interim EMC.
You can not reach any of the county commissioners as they are all missing in action to ask them why we are having a near 50 percent death rate. I realize we have an aged population in Nez Perce County, but did these people die of underlying health issues, age or COVID-19?
No one seems to want to tell the people the details, which is insulting.
Your newspaper should be asking these questions and holding the county commissioners accountable.
Steve Nissen
Lenore
Are the rich exempt?
Just rode by the local golf course. It was packed.
People were standing right next to each other. There were no masks, nothing.
So do COVID-19 precautions not apply to rich, white people?
Can someone please look into this?
Suzanne Kaplan
Lewiston