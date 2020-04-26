Not so
Dallas Marshall, you are wrong, again.
It is obvious that you do not read the Lewiston Tribune and that the Tribune has no accuracy requirement for what it prints.
As noted before:
1. Spain did not exist in 1492.
2. Ferdinand was never king of Spain.
3. Isabel was never queen of Spain
Jess Stone
Lewiston
So many words
On April 5, Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich used 247 words to make four points:
1. He despises President Donald Trump.
2. The coronavirus is Chinese.
3, He adores Mike Luckovich cartoons (“oviches” are kin).
4. He dislikes Michael Ramirez.
Those 25 words summarize his convoluted blather.
Of his 247 words, 11 were personal pronouns—gaaaaaaag.
Ramirez’s cartoons make sense: Yack-yack dislikes him.
Thus Yack-yack earns another moniker: “Tio doofus.” Jeers.
In stark contrast to Double-Y, also on April 5, Larry Houston, Greg Billups and Shirley Law wrote clearly, defending common sense. Cheers.
Most folks appreciate and admire “straight-shooters,” meaning people who pull no punches and write truth with elegance. In the vanguard of such is Thomas A. Hennigan, whose letter of April 12 exudes common sense and truth. More power to Hennigan.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston