It’s all Biden’s fault
On Jan. 5, President Joe Biden went into the White House and under executive order virtually closed down all oil production.
President Donald Trump had oil at $34 a barrel. He also banned Tik Tok.
Trump was exporting oil to foreign countries.
Now you have the news media and Tik Tok propagandizing that Vladimir Putin is the cause for this inflation.
The true cause is Biden.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t even in charge. You look at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad. They are now running this country with this green new deal.
For instance, on a 2½- acre farm, say the temperature is 90 degrees. But above the solar panels, it will be 149 degrees.
Right now there are 70 projects in the program to go forward on 100,000 acres.
A 2,000-acre project will produce 32 megawatts. But 2,000 acres of panels will produce 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Now you have Putin invading the Ukraine. Bimbo Joe under an executive order reopened the oil and sells to all European nations and put Putin out of business. ...
Howard Miller
Asotin
Cry me a river
Cattle referred to in a recent article have been grazing that pasture and others for more than 60 years. As an Idahoan and as the former owner of two farms in Missouri, where I raised herefords, this sounds all too familiar.
Carpetbaggers from Kansas City and St. Louis, as well as out of state, filed lawsuits against livestock ranchers and farmers for being too close to their properties. Finally Missouri put the hammer on real estate brokers and buyers, saying if you didn’t perform due diligence, it’s on you.
Recently Missouri OK’d factory farms locating where they please. Illinois declared no development beyond certain city boundaries to save farmland.
Our Legislature probably won’t offer this protection as too many are concerned about the female body in spite of the fact that some cannot figure out the plumbing, while others want to make sure we aren’t tainted by books.
This is Idaho, not Seattle, California or any other place people have emigrated here from. You chose to move here because you didn’t want to be where you were. So adapt.
As for any Idahoans who view the cattle as an eyesore, maybe it’s time to move to California.
My 1,800-pound purebred hereford bull, Billy, would ask as we walked the pastures: Does it have something to do with the fact that angus may be black or red? I told him we had to be careful so as not to be accused of going down the rabbit hole of critical bovine theory.
Bernie Stewart
Lewiston
Has the South won?
The title of a March 31 guest editorial — “North Idaho College has no monopoly on inept leadership”— reminded me of a question about the Civil War.
Are we, at long last, seeing the end of the Civil War? The South lost the shooting war and its preferred form of government. But since the brief period of Reconstruction, it has been waging a cultural war.
It violently enforced a number of legal manifestations to keep Black Americans down — from Jim Crow to today’s mass incarcerations. To date, they have been winning, in both the North and the South.
Voters who are not white are now so numerous they elected two Democrats as senators from Georgia.
Confederate forces are up in arms. They used to work under the sheets, but ex-President Donald Trump called them forth and created conditions favorable to a frontal assault on the hated northern government. They aim to replace it with a dictatorial form of government that will champion a new wave of Jim Crow-type of voter suppression laws. Jan. 6, 2021, showed us that they don’t want an electoral system. They want a strongman system.
In recent decades, North Idaho College was friendly to civil libertarians who were fighting the Aryan Nations in Hayden.
In a surprise attack this year, Confederate forces captured NIC headquarters, and are sabotaging the school.
We are witnessing a grand moment in American history. Is the South about to win the Civil War? All eyes are on the next two elections.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman