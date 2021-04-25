Curtailing liberty
For a year, the global plan — to terrify everybody into mindless obedience and to inoculate people against critical thinking and sound reasoning — has been progressing. The COVID-19 pandemic legitimizes all curtailments of liberty.
President Donald Trump was dumped. China Joe and Commie Kami were installed as socialist agents. Thirty million deplorables were laid off. People wear face diapers everywhere. Huge numbers of small businesses were strangled. Drunkenness, suicides and domestic violence soared.
Thumbs up, comrades.
How effective is inoculation against critical thinking? On April 18, Brian Rhoades declared the 2020 election was “... the most secure election in American history.” Inoculation works.
In late January, the Lewiston Tribune management, irritated by blowback for its leftism or a misplaced sense of responsibility — who knows? — engaged three columnists to pacify folks who believe politicians should revere and obey the U.S. Constitution.
On Feb. 21, Dennis Prager discussed mankind’s treacherous nature. Prager’s first point was man’s desire to control others.
What were you thinking printing crap like that? Voters might realize government wants to control and exploit, not serve, the people. ...
Reminding folks of rights they have lost can come to no good. ...
Such ideas threaten to undo all the advances made by the lordly Jay Inslee, “Killer” Andrew Cuomo, nattering Gavin Newsome, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and even mighty Marty Trillhaase himself. (If the blandness police put a period after “himself,” imagine an exclamation point instead.)
Come on, Tribune. ... Get back to priority No. 1— terrifying, cowing, and subduing the peons.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston