AP ignores Biden’s errors
When President Joe Biden took office, I assumed he would go after the Second Amendment to the Constitution first, but I was wrong.
He went after the First Amendment.
On our southern border, he locked 10 times more children in cages then they were designed to hold. If you remember, the liberal media was outraged by former President Donald Trump having children in cages. So why isn’t the media outraged by Biden locking thousands more children in cages?
The Associated Press and the Democratic Party are in lockstep. Biden will not allow reporters to go to the holding pins, and the AP is OK with this. This is the true national embarrassment.
Biden recently signed executive orders to stop gun violence. He should just insist that the ones we have are enforced. I guess he can’t do that. His son, Hunter, would be in prison if they were.
He said that we need to stop the gun show loophole. No one ever explains what that is. By federal law, anybody selling guns, other than private party sales, must have a federal firearms license. And anybody they sell to has to pass a firearms background check, even at gun shows.
Biden’s son, Hunter, lied on a firearms background check so he could obtain a gun. That carries a 10-year prison sentence.
We should insist on fairness in the judicial system and we should hold the press accountable in its reporting.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Values law enforcement
With all the news of police action against Blacks, I am compelled to tell a two-decades-long story of mine.
For the past 20-plus years, the local sheriff’s department has been involved with my family. They have had many interactions: calls to the house for assistance, children riding bikes, visiting with children at the fair, gun club, paint ball, various traffic infractions and accidents, etc.
In each and every encounter, the deputies and sheriff were nothing but polite, courteous, professional and stern as needed. I would hope and expect my children were equally courteous and respectful.
I should add that my children are of varying races and ethnicities.
A big thank you to our law enforcement. You are doing a tough job in an outstanding fashion.
The emergency medical technicians have also been wonderful. Several times they have interacted with my children through their work and have always been respectful and kind. Thank you, EMTs.
I could go on with hospital staff at the Kamiah Clinic and St Mary’s Hospital. People have all treated my children of various colors with the utmost consideration, as it should be. Thank you.
Ginny Fischer
Nezperce
Education for all
Rep. Priscilla Giddings from Legislative District 7 has spent the legislative session blocking the budgets of Idaho Public Television, K-12 public schools, Idaho’s public universities and a $6 million grant for early childhood education.
Her grounds: She opposes any programming that recognizes diversity or suggests curriculum addressing racial or gender equity.
Giddings represents the far-right Idaho Freedom Foundation, not the people of District 7.
The IFF produced reports on “social justice ideology in Idaho higher education” and recommended blocking funding for universities with curricula or services that address social justice, an inclusive student body or contemporary thoughts on equity.
The subjects of racial and gender equity have been concerns in public education from the first public school. Think of Brown vs. Board of Education and Title IX.
Public education in the United States is for all students, regardless of race, color, ethnicity, religious stance, gender or sexual preference.
Fairness is expected in public education curriculum, teacher preparation programs, student support services for public K-12 schools and universities, and educational television.
I taught in Idaho public schools and universities. My students were white, along with Mexican American, Shoshone, Bannock, Hopi, Laotian, Cambodian, Serbian, Nez Perce, Asian American, Filipino, African American, Vietnamese, Russian, Bolivian and people of mixed race.
Diversity enriched the classroom.
All Idaho students are important and to be treated with respect. We need curriculum and school services that support fairness.
We need District 7 representatives who understand and care about public education, fairness and the diverse population of Idaho.
Sandra Goffinet
Orofino