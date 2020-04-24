Moving prisoners
One hopes the attorneys who were successful in convincing the Washington Supreme Court to transfer prisoners back to counties will be equally vigilant in protecting county prisoners. I suppose all employees involved in transport are on their own.
Query: Is it unconstitutional for citizens to isolate in place, but prisoners to be moved at state expense to airier quarters?
Jane Risley
Asotin
Divider in chief
During times of crisis such as the current pandemic, good leaders attempt to bring the world and nation together to address and solve the problem. It appears that President Donald Trump is doing the opposite. He seems to do everything in his power to divide us daily with his divisive, defensive, attacking, self-serving rhetoric.
We deserve someone to bring us together. Trump doesn’t get it and I fear he never will.
John Hull
Lewiston