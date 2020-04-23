Not backing off
Supporters of King Trump are complaining of our dislike of the liar, saying “haters” should just back off, leave Don alone.
Sorry. The lies are coming in too fast. Keeping up is difficult. I know I’m struggling and am aghast at his daily belch. His supporters intimate they, too, cannot keep up. And instead, they have made the transformation to one of the lies are actually truth, criticism is unnecessary.
This leads me to believe that no matter what absurdity spews from the chaos master, President Donald Trump is golden. I’ve been ramping up greater and greater criticism, but my critiques get nothing, outside of one inconsequential comment I made, pertaining to where Trump’s loyalty oath can be found.
Plus, as my dislike of this abomination increases, frustrations over “The Thing That Ate America” ( a new horror flick?) increases. My animosity goes back to when he began not paying his subcontractors while collecting ex-wives and bankruptcies like a sewer gathering scum.
As the botched response to the pandemic continues, so, too, do the lies and unfairness, especially with another corporate welfare joke from Congress called the CARES Act.
Pah. No, I will not back off. Open your minds people, at Jesus Trump’s creation — mass chaos, division and anger. So, instead of calling him another cutesy name — I now present the Trumpeter pawns — no ears, no eyes, no common sense. King Donald says perfect, that’s winning.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Stupid is as stupid does
Now President Donald Trump is telling the American people that the coronavirus “snuck up on us.” That’s just another one of his many lies. He knew about the coronavirus in January. He was talking about it all through January and February. Now this is April. How does he figure it “snuck up on us?”
In February, he was screaming at the media cameras that the coronavirus was “a Democratic hoax” meant to hurt his chances to be reelected in 2020. Then he tried to blame the virus on former President Barack Obama. He always tries to blame Obama, the Democrats, Hillary Clinton or the media for everything. He never takes responsibility for anything.
On a scale of 1 to 10, he gives himself a 10 (of course) for his handling of COVID-19. I give him a minus 70. He is the most incompetent president we have ever had in the history of our country.
Then we have Donald Trump Jr., telling the media that “Democrats are hoping that millions of Americans die from the coronavirus.”
Good grief, people. What a horrible thing to say.
It never ceases to amaze me how much stupidity can be in one family — the Trump family. I would bet that if they ever had their genetics tested, each and every one of them would have a gene that has “stupid” written across it.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston