Seeking hope
Thoughts of climate change are often charged with sadness, primarily because of the things our grandchildren may miss out on in the future. I remember walking on a glacier in Montana’s Glacier National Park in the early 1980s. No big drama to it, but I can at least say “Hey, I walked on a glacier.
Now, the U.S. Geological Survey tells us that Montana’s glaciers are shrinking rapidly, some up to 85 percent as of 2017 (https://www.usgs.gov/news/glaciers-rapidly-shrinking-and-disappearing-50-years-glacier-change-montana).
But it’s hard not to be hopeful in the spring. One great sign of hope is seeing people working together to make change. An interactive project called the Climate Ribbon (theclimateribbon.org) will take place at Friendship Square in Moscow on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Citizens from around the Palouse and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can answer the question: “What do you love, and hope to never lose to climate change?” on ribbons displayed and shared. Climate Ribbons is a worldwide movement to create a space for sharing concerns about climate change and to move toward positive action.
In addition to this interactive art installation, local organizations that are committed to protecting the Earth and its creatures will be tabling. There is no formal program. People are invited to stop by, share their hopes for the future and collect information. Masks and social distancing are required.
Climate Ribbons is sponsored by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of the Palouse. If you or your organization want more information, please see our website: www.cclpalouse.org. ...
Margaret Davis
Moscow