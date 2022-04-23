Stupid is as stupid does
Recent brainless national political leadership action challenges what little cognitive ability conservatives possess.
However, in this case, calling them stupid is appropriate. I’ll reluctantly use it. Elite university graduates are usually pretty smart. Yet, in this case, intelligence and stupidity apply. This includes Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene as well as Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton and others.
It is especially applicable to Fox News fabricator Tucker Carlson.
My opinion stems from texts, written by ex-President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, freely given to the select committee, which exposed the vulgar reality of Trump’s masters of stupid: Don Jr., Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and others. ...
Don Jr. asked Meadows what methods could they use to guarantee a Trump victory — two days before the election, prior to workers finishing the count and before ex-Vice President Mike Pence officially verified the vote.
Logically, this means your stupid leaders knew the election was already lost before Nov. 3, 2020, and were planning to anger supporters through denial, faux legal claims and perverting the results.
Your stupid leaders and Fox News did this — not the Democrats, not Joe Biden, not MSNBC and not Nancy Pelosi.
To reelect liars and former conservatives is folly. Doing this fills you with pride?
Political denial propagated from the far right is killing the bonds of social cohesion. ...
Republican ignorance has invalidated and demeaned people’s self-worth, transforming formerly intelligent conservatives into bloviating cultists.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Learning from the river
Dear Salmon River: You are many things, but firstly, you are my teacher.
Every day I sit down in my rower’s seat to guide, I learn from you. Often you humble me — frankly speaking, kick my ass — and remind me you are capable of anything, and you won’t give up your riches unless I earn them.
Sure, there are more tough days than great days when steelhead fishing. But when I put my head down, work hard, respect you and don’t take you for granted, you give me the hope I need to push through.
I rely on you not only for your life lessons but also for the ability to provide for my family along your banks in Riggins.
I know you will always be here for us, but I hope you never lose your ability to teach.
I hope my 1-year-old son can be a student of yours, just as I have. For you to keep teaching, to continue to raise my family here and provide for them, we have to ensure your veins flow with what truly belongs — steelhead.
Thank you to all of my clients who take me fishing.
Thank you to my wife who deals with me smelling like fish every evening.
Thank you, Salmon River, for being the lifeblood of central Idaho. Your fish keep my family rooted here.
I will fight for you, and your fish, so my son can grow up to learn from you the same lessons you have taught me.
Fred Taylor
Riggins
Good luck, Sheriff Ulmer
My sympathy to Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer in his quest to provide mental health services. My advice would be to look at something better, if there is such a thing, than what exists in Lewiston, Moscow or Orofino.
My own experiences dealing with a family member’s yearslong crisis is that being judged as “not meeting the criteria” by Idaho Health and Welfare might as well be a death sentence for the individual suffering from severe mental illness as well as cruel and unusual punishment inflicted on family. The person suffering is then “free” — free to wander the streets, free to ruin his finances, free to inflict pain on any caring individual trying to help, free to be taken advantage of by anyone and free to die lonely and awfully.
Good luck to Sheriff Ulmer. With all due respect, he has the resources and bully pulpit of his office. Imagine powerless family members held accountable by love but deemed powerless by state and federal laws.
I hope that he can make progress but the system is constructed of rotten good intentions
Mark Sater
Lewiston
Taking the high road?
Brad Little is refusing to debate his challengers to his bid for reelection as governor of the great state of Idaho.
According to an April 16 Lewiston Tribune article, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin believes he is refusing to address his own record.
I wonder if Little is merely taking the high road and is reluctant to have a battle of wits with an unarmed person.
Howard Loe
Lewiston
Elect Bradbury
John Bradbury is running for 2nd District Court judge. I can not think of anyone more qualified. He is a most honest, thoughtful and decent man. He has a ton of experience. Just look how he moved the city government to a more honest and open city.
Please vote and help bring openness and honesty to the court.
Terrance Mathews
Lewiston