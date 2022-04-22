Questions Biden’s fitness
It has been quite apparent for a long time President Joe Biden doesn’t know how to run our country. I believe he is mentally incompetent to make any executive decisions. And Vice President Kamala Harris thinks everything is funny and laughs about everything pertinent to the Ukraine situation.
There has come a time for the citizens of our country to start questioning what is taking place with Biden’s mental health before our country is totally destroyed. The polls show his ratings are 33%.
Jo Cochran
Clarkston
Obama’s third term
On President Joe Biden’s mental condition, the forgetful have now become the forgotten. We have all seen loved ones with that blank stare, the set of the lower jaw, the wandering around a room looking for something or someone, but not knowing what the object of their search is. You see this in the day rooms of nursing homes nationwide, and it occurs every day for many elderly family members. It is called dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Biden is an eight out of a 10. The cage is turning but the hamster is dead and the check engine light has been on for more than two years now.
Sadder yet was the return of Barack Obama to the White House to boost Biden’s ratings and make everyone feel better. The Democratic rock star smiled and shook hands with old friends while Biden was left alone staring at the gold curtains.
At one point, Biden put his hand on Obama’s shoulder to join in and the former president, who was having none of it, ignored him completely. Obama even referred to Biden as the vice president in his speech to the elite. And I could feel marginal empathy for Biden if he wasn’t complicit in destroying our country.
So now it’s evident that Obama truly is in his third term and Biden is still the vice president.
Even last week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said “President Obama” in the press briefing. A record 81 million voters apparently got the wrong man.
John Webb
Reubens