Religion is not evidence
After earning a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Illinois in 1957, a year at the DuPont Central Research Department in Wilmington, Del., and 57 years guiding graduate student research at Washington State University, I think I have a pretty good grasp of what science is, no matter what Fritz Kettenburg thinks (Tribune, April 18).
Arguments against biological evolution are purely motivated by fundamentalist religion — Christian or Islamic.
Scientific conclusions are always subject to revision in the light of new evidence, but you have to have evidence. Religion is not evidence.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Why hunt swans?
I am wondering why the Idaho Fish and Game Department is offering swan hunts in northern Idaho. I can see no justifiable reason. Do they need the money? At $22.75 per tag and 50 tags per season, I doubt it.
We are just now beginning to experience the pleasure of seeing an occasional swan, usually a Tundra, but on rare occasions a Trumpeter. Trumpeter swans were down to just 72 swans nationwide in 1932.
So what motivated this? I think it’s safe to say it’s not the money. Is it politically driven? I smell a rat.
Why aren’t they more forthcoming with their statistics, such as number of birds in the area, numbers killed and types of swans? I strongly feel that for every swan harvested, several others will be lost due to wounded birds that fly away and die. Others may be difficult to retrieve.
Swans are an elegant bird that mate for life. They deserve protection.
If you are inclined to help, you can Google “Public Input: Swan Season Controlled Hunt.”
You also can email Brad Corkill, the Idaho Fish and Game commissioner representing Idaho’s Panhandle region at brad.corkill@idfg.idaho.gov.
And you can call Idaho Gov. Brad Little at (208) 334-2100.
Denis Jain
Moscow
COVID-19 is a scam
More than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak, the results are finally in. Mandated shutdowns, mask wearing and social distancing do not work. On top of them being ineffective measures, they are highly destructive to our economic stability and social structure. Thankfully, the state of Idaho has had a common sense approach to policies involving the pandemic thus far. However, now we face the next threat to our liberties — forced vaccination.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers, only 6 percent of COVID-19 patients have died from the virus alone. The other 94 percent who died had two to three comorbidities.
Also, consider the overall death rate for the current population this year is not significantly higher than any of the prior six years.
Additionally, deaths from the common flu are down 98 percent this year.
These data points made me realize COVID-19 is a scam. This hoax has been perpetrated in order to strip the citizenry of their liberties and freedoms while giving the government more power and oversight over our everyday interactions.
I would like to appeal to the legislators of our state to lift all mask mandates, remove social distancing measures and ban vaccine passports from being enacted in this great state.
I moved from California to escape political persecution and government-orchestrated medical tyranny. Idahoans value life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Let’s keep Idaho the way it was when I moved here and keep it from devolving into a socialist state.
Jonathan Miller
Lewiston