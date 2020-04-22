Speaking for himself
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. President Donald Trump spinned and still spins as the pandemic spreads across America.
As I sit here self-isolating, I am having a discussion with me, myself and I.
Myself asked three questions: Is this pandemic a Trump trick to hurt Democrats? Is it a biological agent that got loose? Or did the angel Gabriel blow a horn?
Myself wondered: Why did Trump cast his eyes downward? Why did he say Easter was a special time — not holy but special.
I said: Centuries ago, Satan thought Easter would be special for him, too, but Jesus rose and defeated him.
While Jesus walked the Earth, he told us, where two or three are gathered in his name, he will be there also.
So me, myself and I decided to look to the cross and take comfort in his words.
Luis Piraino
Lewiston
Trump is up to task
While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plots impeachment, Phase 2. President Donald Trump is combating the ineptness of the prior administrations and the deadly virus, COVID-19. It’s a tall order for a normal human. Thankfully, Trump is up to the task. The prior administration failed to replenish the necessary personal protective equipment that Obama used to fight H1N1 and the Ebola virus. ...
The bottom line is there weren’t enough inventories of PPEs for the nation to deal with pandemic. ...
Trump has enlisted American manufacturers to replace the much needed PPEs, provide testing kits and testing centers.
In January, Trump instituted a ban on travel to China. He was called a xenophobe and racist. Now it seems he was correct.
Congressman Adam Schiff and Pelosi are up to their dirty tricks, again. Pelosi has created a committee, headed by Congressman Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., one her personal pawns, to “oversee the distribution of the monies” Congress recently procured to deal with the fiduciary hardships created by the Wuhan virus. “Shifty” Schiff is drafting legislation to set up an independent commission to investigate why the country was not prepared to handle this pandemic. Their new call will be: “Trump lied while people died.”
Hogwash again.
I am hoping that even the good liberals will be able to see through this hoax. Every time we think Pelosi and her crew of misguided morons have sunk to the lowest level a member of Congress can go, they find a new lower level. ...
Michael Gormley
Lenore