Praise for front-line workers
I would like to join in the praise for hospital staffs, police, fire and emergency medical services, and all the essential workers who are still on the front lines of the pandemic, either caring for us, keeping us safe or ensuring that we have the items we need to keep going.
But I would also like to thank the people who are temporarily out of work and striving to endure, and to all of the people who are following the safety guidelines by staying at home in order to keep family, friends and neighbors safe. Thank you to all.
Gov. Brad Little isn’t perfect. None of us are.
But he is making decisions with the best interest of Idahoans in mind.
As for people such as Rep. Heather Scott and Ammon Bundy and his bunch of misfits — who would put everyone at risk — you are a jackass.
Dennis Watkins
Lewiston
Tribune leans to the right
Rick Rogers is right. In his April 5 Lewiston Tribune column, he says he doesn’t trust the media because it spreads disinformation. What Rogers fails to recognize, however, is that he is part of the media spreading disinformation.
Every point in Rogers’ diatribe is just a brainless regurgitation of White House propaganda disseminated by faux Fox News.
In case you haven’t noticed, the Tribune leans to the right. It does so because the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is conservative and the Tribune reflects that bias.
Angry, white, right-wing male writers are the mainstay of the Tribune’s local editorial workforce. The only exceptions are editor Marty Trillhaase and Kathy Hedberg, who writes nonpolitical local pieces in Monday’s edition.
Tribune opinion pieces by Rick Rogers, Marvin Dugger and Jeff Sayre — as well as former columnist Thomas Hennigan — are usually nationalist, frequently angry and sometimes racist.
Thankfully, the Tribune balances those writers with more thoughtful national writers, such as Michael Gerson and Eugene Robinson.
Still, it would be nice if the Tribune employed an open-minded local writer to counter the right-wing biases of the four horsemen mentioned above.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Comforting presence
It’s comforting to see that the lighted cross on the hill is still glowing at night. I’m making a donation to the Lions Club to help pay their electric bill and hope you will, too.
R.G. Nourse
Clarkston