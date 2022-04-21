Don’t rely on Fox News
I rarely comment on individual letters to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune because I want to forestall another endless tit-for-tat such as I was involved in before with you know who. ...
Nonetheless, I feel it appropriate to make a brief response to John Webb’s March 20 letter. ...
I seriously doubt that anyone voted Donald Trump out of office due to his stupid, juvenile, incoherent tweets. Those who voted him out had many, many reasons for doing so. Fortunately, we got rid of him before he wrecked the country or managed to put together a coup. ...
By the way, Mr. Webb, I looked online and found out the “Aunt Jemima” pancake and syrup products to which you are evidently referring changed their packaging in early February 2021, which was barely two or three weeks after Joseph Biden was inaugurated, so that must have been something in the works during Trump’s tenure. ...
One last thing concerns the issue of oil. I actually went online and looked. The Keystone XL Pipeline is not shut down. It seems to still be operating. It just was not allowed to be extended further to bring this dirty “tar oil” even deeper into the U.S.
According to what is online, the East Coast shortage of gasoline stems from the shutting down of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack, so you appear to be wrong again. ...
Maybe you could get your facts straight first instead of just listening to Fox News. ...
Danny
Radakovich
Lewiston
Neglecting mental illness
Good for Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer for raising the issue of the lack of mental health care in rural Idaho. When I was judge for the three rural counties, I was appalled at how many criminal defendants belonged in a hospital instead of a jail. When I asked the district judge in Rexburg who started Idaho’s first mental health court how to start one in one of my counties, he said if you ask for permission you won’t get it. Just start one and see what they (the Supreme Court) will do.
With then-Sen. Joe Stegner’s help with funding, I started the first and still the only rural mental health court in Idaho. I also started drug courts in Nezperce and Grangeville that had a dramatic effect in reducing criminal offences and let law enforcement deal with the bad guys instead of the sick guys.
Unfortunately, the Supreme Court administrator out of personal pique shut down the two drug courts by refusing funding for them as my term came to an end.
We have mental health courts in Lewiston, which has an Idaho Health and Welfare program for the seriously mentally ill, a psychiatric floor at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, the Snake River Community Clinic, the Salvation Army and the Union Gospel Mission providing services. Yet in rural Idaho, where none of those facilities exist and the need is most urgent, there is nothing. With telemedicine, there is no excuse for this neglect. Surely we can do better.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Land grab
When will your borders be breached and your limit reached?
The internet (means to a higher intelligence) is changing this world. With deception being discovered at all levels, our new found intellect is removing deception from our lives. Hallelujah.
A corrupt faction (for self) of our government representatives (in the know) are covertly taking property through estate recovery liens from their lowly serfs, who are already losing their financial footing. You, me and whoever else who has ever paid an income, property, sales or sin tax are providing blue blood health care insurance to government employees, while we others get Medicaid with a lien.
History repeated: Here’s a vision of our first American land grab. Spied out, the land was good. Foreign — or removed — money managers distributed totally fictitious, illegitimate land claims to pioneer developers.
Our original occupants, natives, were at first OK with the cramping of their style, but the influx became alarming, leading to the “Indian wars” and on to tin soldiers (“if I only had a heart”) being sent in to exterminate the rabble rousers.
With guns and gusto, these soldiers went into overdrive and became reviled for holding babies by their feet to head shoot them.
And we’ve all heard of the infected gift blankets and toxic food efforts.
Well, Whitey Tighty, our money managers are at it again. They have begun their illegitimate land confiscation. The jig is up. What’s next? A big storm? Then love comes? And who inherits the Earth?
Kelly Sherman
Kamiah