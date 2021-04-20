Restore free-flowing river
Just a few days ago, I read that the fish managers were releasing water from Dworshak Dam again. The reason is to aid the smolts in their journey downstream.
A few months back when steelhead fishing was at its best, we needed to release water to move the smolts downstream. That, as usual, effectively killed the bite, putting guides out of business and ruining the fishing for the average sportsman.
As for flood mitigation, which I believe is partial bunk because the levees are in place, their massive pumps are located all around the levy system and are capable of pumping thousands of gallons of water. ...
When July comes around, they hit the toilet handle again at Dworshak and release more water. Is it a possibility that they don’t want the reservoir at full pool because they are worried it can’t handle it?
This time the release is to cool the water and to aid the fish in their journey downstream. Year after year, this same action is repeated with the same results or lack thereof. ...
What they are admitting to us all, year after year, is that the concept of slackwater is bad for the survival of the Snake River salmon run.
You won’t have to wait long before they say it again: “We have to release water to aid the fish.”
Do we really want to save the Snake River salmon run?
If you do, get rid of the slackwater and have a free-flowing river again.
Mitch Bergman
Clarkston
Abused by police
With all the news of police action against Blacks, I am compelled to retell a decades-old story of mine.
On a July 4 decades ago, I was walking my dog with four of her 8-week-old puppies. The mom was on leash but not the puppies.
A Palouse police officer zoomed down from the cemetery and stopped.
Because the puppies liked to go under things, I ran the mom and her puppies toward the cemetery. The police officer quickly backed up and got out of the vehicle.
He said, “Dogs have to be on leash.”
I replied, “They are just puppies.”
He replied, “The law’s the law.”
This was despite the fact that we were outside city limits where there is no leash law.
I turned around to take the dogs back to the house, saying, “This is why cops get a bad reputation.”
At which point, the cop zoomed up to where I was walking, got out of his vehicle, grabbed me, threw me down to the gravel road and I started bleeding profusely.
My husband, who could see what was happening, called the dogs that walked back to the house. He said, “I’ll get a camera,” at which point the cop zoomed off in his car.
I hate to imagine what would have happened if my lab mom had attacked the cop or if my husband had rushed down to protect me.
Fortunately, we are all alive. But I think it’s luck and the fact that we weren’t Black.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
What was the intent?
Congratulations to Elaine Williams for a well-written article about the top executive compensations at Clearwater Paper. I am unsure as to the intent of the article. Was it to incite disgust from the readers or instill pride?
Clearwater Paper is the area’s largest employer and provides many of the employees with salaries well above $75,000 a year with benefits. I’m happy the executives are doing well. That means the employees are, also.
Williams’ socialist tendency sneaked out in this article. I’m sure she wrote this for the purpose of showing the disparity in compensation in a negative light.
I would be more interested in Nathan Alford’s annual compensation and, for that matter, Williams’ salary. Then I can decide for myself if they are overpaid.
Ron Rose
Lewiston