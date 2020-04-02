JEERS to Trillhaase
Thank you, Marty Trillhaase, for your “JEERS” comment on Friday and the use of a 10-year-old photo. I have received several compliments.
A friend’s Facebook post over the weekend sums up Nez Perce County Democratic Party candidate dilemma nicely: “Both parties must do better. ... No intelligent person wants any part of the quagmire that politics has become.”
It’s been said: “Evil triumphs when good men or women do nothing.”
Which reminds me: I’ve never seen your name on the ballot. You have until April 21 to be a write-in candidate for the Idaho Legislature or any other office on the ballot. All you have to do is get off the fence, affiliate by picking a party — any party — and put your name on the ballot.
JEERS to you.
Pete Gertonson
Lewiston
Shares Albright’s advice
Regardless of our partisan political views this election year, we share a commonality that has taken over our lives, forced us to our jobs — or forced us indoors to work from home — or forced us home, period, if we’re not looking for toilet paper from empty store shelves.
I strongly urge everyone to locate an online copy of the March 20 “Time” article titled “Madeleine Albright: Coronavirus should be a wake-up call for world leaders to work together.”
Our nation’s first female secretary of state (1997-2001) writes with wisdom emphasizing plain diplomatic “common sense.”
From my viewpoint, America is grappling with an unseen enemy as real as biological warfare — and so is the rest of the world. Instead of using xenophobic rhetoric, our president could (still) initiate a global collaboration among allies to solve the life-threatening needs of all nations stemming from the deadly spread of the contagious coronavirus, working for a shared common good.
Then medical science research could advance faster through international collaboration and cooperation — and fewer lives would be lost in this COVID-19 pandemic, all the while promoting goodwill among nations.
Susan Hodgin
Moscow