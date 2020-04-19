Thank you, Mr. President
Thank you, President Donald Trump, for making the tough calls:
l Issuing a travel ban Jan. 31 and closing borders, saving the death toll from this enemy from being even higher.
l Getting this done while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and the rest of the left were calling him xenophobic and racist for the decision, and focusing solely on the impeachment of our sitting president.
Protecting our country is what Trump is doing. He is doing everything he can to protect and support the American people and at the same time ensure that we have an America to leave our grandchildren.
The American people need faith, hope and encouragement at a time like this.
That is what the president, through the grace of God, is providing.
The left is insistent on criticizing our president at every turn, keeping the American people entrenched in fear and uncertainty.
This accomplishes nothing.
I hope in the November election that all of the American people will show their support for the man who took all the punches and is continuing to Keep America Great for us.
A special thank you, President Trump, to you and to your administration. Special thanks, also, to all of our local merchants for keeping your doors open and serving our community during these tough times. We appreciate all of you.
Diane Dioguardi
Winchester
Cuomo has a blind spot
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted a plea on April 2 begging for any available ventilators or anyone willing to make them, offering to pay a premium.
Meanwhile, in Ilion, N.Y., a 1 million-square-foot manufacturing plant with extensive precision computer numerical control milling capacity and skilled operators sat idle — deemed a non-essential business. Business CEO Ken D’Arcy posted a video on March 23, stating that he wrote a letter to the governor offering to donate space to produce and help distribute the “ventilators, hospital beds or anything else deemed necessary.” The offer has not been accepted as of this writing.
On April 5, 400 workers were expected to return to their jobs at this plant. But they will be doing “business as usual.” There is no word the governor wants their help fighting the virus, but the federal government deemed the retail market they usually supply “essential businesses.”
One should ask why this is so. Is it because the manufacturer is a company named Remington? Does the Democratic governor’s legendary loathing of all things Second Amendment outweigh the value he places on the lives of New Yorkers?
Bruce Matteson
Lewiston