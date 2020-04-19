Not black and white
...While in Olympia, when I served as a Washington state Senate page this session, I learned that governing society is a complex process.
Legislators and judges feel the same, I think. Once a bill gets onto the floor, it has had a longer journey than meets the eye. It must get voted out of committee; it is not uncommon for this to take years.
This is an exhausting, rigorous process and only the best bills make it, as it should be. Once it’s on the floor, the sponsor or supporter must briskly convince his fellow legislators how to vote, although in most cases they already know how one another will vote.
Before the bill is on the floor, every member has already read it and made important decisions regarding it, so the bill must be convincing.
Think about your junior high science fair when you learned about all the variables involved in your project. Who knew that soaking chicken bones in Coke could be so complicated? ...
Governing society is similar; it’s not as black and white as donkeys and elephants and what they believe. Each legislator must consider his personal values, the values of his caucus, and his constituents’ best interest.
A bill that seems like it could do nothing but good for society is often more complicated and has underlying errors that someone must bring up. Lawmakers deserve more credit, I think, because our futures are more important than just an “aye” or “nay” vote. ...
Sophie Henderson
Clarkston
Saving the fish
With all due respect to those who believe all is well with Idaho’s salmon and steelhead because the numbers returning in the 2000 to 2009 decade averaged more than in the 1930s and 1940s, this is an “apples and oranges” comparison.
The earlier numbers were all wild fish that spread throughout Idaho’s back country. They were uniquely adapted and genetically resilient, persisting for thousands of years.
Most fish returning recently were spawned in hatcheries. Snake River wild fish numbers plummeted following construction of the lower Snake River dams. Prior to that, two to six adult salmon and steelhead returned to the Snake River for every 100 juveniles (smolts) that migrated to sea.
Currently, the average number of adults returning to Idaho per 100 smolts are 0.8 for spring chinook and 1.6 for steelhead, leading toward extinction.
Spawning grounds in Idaho’s pristine backcountry, such as the Middle Fork of the Salmon and Selway rivers, are nearly vacant. Intermittent large runs are returning to hatcheries.
By the 1970s, federal agencies recognized the rapid decline in wild fish caused by construction of the lower Snake River dams and attempted to compensate the fishing community by producing hatchery smolts.
This does not compensate the Selway River and other natural spawning areas, nor does it compensate the ecosystem and the 100-plus species that depend on the nutrients salmon bring back from the sea.
Among the draft environmental impact statement options, only option MO3 — removing the lower Snake River dams — is likely to restore Idaho salmon and steelhead.
Richard Scully
Lewiston
Tri-State should relent
OK folks, here’s the deal: Tri-State Memorial Hospital is demanding both a reduction in property tax going forward and a three-year retroactive reimbursement for unclaimed exemptions. There is no problem adjusting their tax exemption status. There should also be no problem with emergency medical services being reimbursed for future services rendered. Fair is fair. They should both be negotiated.
What is not fair is for Tri-State, because of its bookkeeping screw-up, to demand a huge amount that could devastate the city’s budget, especially at a time when we are dealing with COVID-19 impacts and existing budget shortfalls.
Did anybody notice that Tri-State just took out an $80,000 building permit to remodel its offices? Does anyone think it’s strapped for cash?
If this goes to ballot and it passes, each of you will be paying hundreds of tax dollars that could be directed to many other pressing issues, including the upcoming EMS levy.
If the levy fails, the Tri-State debt does not go away. It would have to be paid out of existing city/county resources and would devastate the city budget. The obvious solution would be for Tri-State to withdraw its retroactive claim. If not, the only viable option is to pass the Tri-State levy. Please don’t let that impact your supporting vote for the EMS levy. If Tri-State does not relent, we can’t take the chance that either levy fails.
Are you beginning to understand why this whole situation is such a threat and needs to be resolved? Speak out.
Jack Worle
Clarkston