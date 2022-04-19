In praise of deputies
I have been in jail here at Lewiston for almost a year. There are a few who have made my stay here a little easier.
They are deputies here at the jail. They are kind-hearted, good listeners and actually care about people they house here. I would like to give a shout out to: Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, Cpl. Mike Pearson, Cpl. Dani Huested, Cpl. Josh Smith, Deputy Jesse Broyles and Deputy Parker Clemens and a few others. Thank you for being there for us and for the kind words and any wisdom that you have given to me since I came in this time. Thank you for not looking down on anyone who comes in here, like so many other deputies that work here.
God bless you and have a great day.
Jay Dee McArthur Sr.
Lewiston
Biden’s not helping
President Joe Biden’s release of 1 million barrels is not historical. It’s Joe Obama’s way of making people think he is helping people.
The U.S. uses up to 20 million barrels a day. What good is 1 million going to do for people?
We were energy independent two years ago by using our own oil reserves.
Joe Obama is trying to tell us that going back to using our own oil won’t help. It sure worked two years ago.
The first thing Joe Obama did when he went into office was shutting down our oil. Look what’s happened.
How can the U.S. Congress go along with this stupid administration?
Environmentalists are going to kill this country with their one-sided ideas.
There is no common sense with these environmentalists.
They want a perfect world at any cost.
People still have to live and these people are taking away their livelihoods by using no common sense. They want everything their way right now.
It won’t work for the working man. He needs a livelihood. It only takes common sense to see this.
Abel Workman
Weippe