Finds Inslee confusing
Is anybody confused by the following?
The April 6 Lewiston Tribune published a report by the Seattle Times’ David Gutman that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee “... continues criticism of Trump.”
It says, “Washington has received only half of the ventilators it has requested from the federal government, according to state officials, and only a portion of the protective equipment.”
The same day, Inslee’s office announced it was returning 400 ventilators to the national stockpile for redistribution to other states.
The day before came the headline, “U.S. surgeon general: ‘Hardest, saddest days ahead,’ ” likening the coming week’s projected loss of life to “... our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.” The article notes the government’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, predicted the outbreak would be “shocking to some” during the next eight or nine days. Fauci said, “Things are going to be bad, and we need to be prepared for that.”
Huh? So does Washington state need more ventilators or not? Did the state ever need what Inslee asked for or was the request inflated? If the next week is destined to be the worst ever, why not keep the 400 ventilators until their need is actually known? Inslee’s numbers not adding up may be why President Donald Trump doesn’t listen to Inslee.
Inslee reiterated his call for Trump to issue a national stay-home order, an act that would likely destroy what will be left of the country’s economy. This may be why Inslee failed at his presidential bid.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Cartoon was in error
I glanced through the latest Inland 360 supplement, and was disappointed with Jen Sorensen’s cartoon “Pandemic Pandemonium.” These so-called cartoons have always struck me as being unabashedly anti-Republican/President Donald Trump.
Yet, ironically, panel 3, “Pandemic Basic,” struck home as family history — in British Columbia.
I received a call from an unnamed B.C. hospital in the Vancouver suburbs one winter evening. ...
It was the emergency room on the line. My 82-year-old widowed mother had arrived in an ambulance with massive abdominal bleeding. After a long and frantic discussion, I was assured — no, promised — that she would be cared for and kept overnight at least, but probably for another day. And, by the way, she’s on a gurney, and until a bed frees up, that’s where she’ll spend the night, in the ER’s hallway.
The next morning, I called the hospital for an update: Mother had to have three blood transfusions. She’d spent the night on the gurney. To “give her a little privacy,” a janitor’s closet was emptied, so “at least her head and shoulders were private.”
Then, the kicker: “We just sent her home in a taxi.”
I was distraught: an 82-year-old widow who lived alone, had just had three transfusions the last 30 minutes before being sent home? Madness and cruelty. But she was 82, and the hospital wanted the gurney back.
That, cartoonist, is socialized medical care. Be grateful and, perhaps, a little less reckless in talking about medical systems that are lauded in ignorance.
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
Lives were lost; so what?
I am extremely upset with several articles in the April 6 Lewiston Tribune.
First, on the front page, is an article about how President Donald Trump and his administration “wasted months before preparing for the virus.”
Well, yes, he did. But we don’t want to hear it. Yes, lives could have been saved if Trump had shown true leadership as the leader of our country during a national emergency. Yes, medical supplies from our national stockpile could have gone out to the hospitals that needed them rather than to favored companies in the private sector that then sold them to the highest bidder. But that’s just how it works with this administration. So get used to it.
The second article was about a nonprofit association filing a lawsuit against Fox News for misleading viewers about coronavirus.
Why now?
Fox News has been misleading viewers for as long as I can remember. But it never says anything negative about our beloved President Trump. That’s why we watch Fox News rather than those other networks that use fact-checkers to expose his lack of truth.
You can see why I’m upset with the Tribune.
We elected Trump knowing he was not burdened with morals or competence.
And we’ll elect him again. So there.
Robert Baker
Clarkston