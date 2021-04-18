Freedom to choose
The whole idea of a free society like the USA is that citizens can make a risk assessment for themselves and act accordingly. If Americans decide that the benefits of the vaccine and masks outweigh the risks, they should get the vaccine and wear a mask.
If not, they should be free to reject either or both of them.
By creating mask mandates and vaccine passports, the Biden administration would effectively take away that freedom.
Once that freedom is taken away, it will never be given back and other freedom takeaways will follow.
Marlene Schaefer
Lewiston
IFF’s smoke screen
Oh, the horror: Idaho universities and colleges are teaching social justice, so much so that the Idaho House nixed the entire 2022 higher education budget for the time being.
Rep. Caroline Troy was the only local Republican who voted for the budget bill. Kudos to her, but then again she represents Moscow, and we all know what Moscow would be without the University of Idaho.
So it was no total act of bravery of her part.
According to news releases, Republicans have expressed student “horror stories” about what students have had to endure in these classes. Well, tell us about these “horror stories” and why the students were in them in the first place. What did they expect to learn from these classes? That there is no such thing as social injustice?
I doubt that engineering students, computer science students or even English majors have to endure the horror of learning about social justice. The universities and colleges offer these classes because of demand for them and because our young people want to be fully educated.
We are being led by the nose by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the American Legislative Exchange Council and others in their never-ending quest to throw up smoke screens to delude voters into thinking that we should all vote for scoundrels whose real agenda is the destruction of educated thought and compassion for our fellow citizens.
Roger Hayes
Moscow