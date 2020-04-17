Supports Fulcher
I realize it’s a little hard to think about the elections when we are in this virus isolation. But we need to support our candidates. You can imagine how difficult it is to run a campaign at this time in our country.
Russ Fulcher is a great first-term congressman. He has proven he will do what the people of Idaho require. His experience in the Idaho Legislature and in business has helped him in Washington, D.C.
He has fought hard for the life of the unborn. He has stood for your Second Amendment rights and he upholds the Constitution.
Fulcher is devoted to going back to Washington, D.C., doing the business of the people as a constitutional conservative, helping Idaho stay strong and independent and supporting our president.
Rebecca Crea
Winchester