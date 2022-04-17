Reducing wildfires
The U.S. Forest Service has announced a new strategy to address the nation’s wildfire crisis, where we will work with partners to increase forest management actions that reduce wildfire risk.
On the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, we have been increasing our fuels reduction and forest management work during the past several years. This year, we received disaster relief funding to accomplish an additional10,000 acres of fuels reduction in and adjacent to local priority firesheds.
This funding will allow us to implement more mechanical and prescribed fire projects sooner, using partners, local contractors and Forest Service staff.
Our strategy uses a mix of tools — mechanical treatments such as timber harvest and mastication, large landscape and smaller prescribed fires, and wildfire where appropriate in backcountry areas.
Throughout the season, we will be implementing projects we have designed to reduce the impacts of high-severity wildfire on local communities and landscapes, such as End of the World, Hungry Ridge, Lowell wildland urban interface, Tinker Bugs, Orogrande Community Protection Project, Windy-Shingle and many others.
I know that the long-term benefit of decreased wildfire risk can come with short-term impacts, including smoke. As always, we will conduct prescribed burning operations only when and where we can maximize benefits while reducing negative impacts. We look forward to working with local private, state and tribal landowners across boundaries to accomplish this fuels reduction work for the benefit of our communities and landscapes.
Cheryl Probert
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
supervisor
Kamiah
Republican con job
Remember when Kevin McCarthy was cowering under a table during the Capitol Riot, blubbering in terror and clinging to Nancy Pelosi’s skirt while begging his treasonous boss on the phone to send troops to save him from the rabid mob? And a few weeks later he’s in Mar a goo gooo, kissing the Fuhrer’s ass?
The GOPer Nazis are such lying hypocrites. ...
And all the faithful lemmings go, “Yes, Masters. Of course, Masters. Anything you say, Masters.”
Pathetic, aren’t they? ...
Hypocrite Mitch McConnell denied President Barack Obama his right to a Supreme Court appointment in his last year in office, saying “the people have the right to choose.”
Miscreant Mitch applied different standards for Obama and Chief dingbat Trump, telling him to nominate Amy Coney Barrett toot suite in his final year of ensconcement in the White House, ignoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wishes.
Recently the GOPer Nazis tried their absolute damndest to scuttle Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. ...
Republicans showed once again that they are absolutely the white supreemie, bigoted, racist comic book clowns they pretend they aren’t, harassing Jackson endlessly and egregiously, only because she happens to be Black and by the way, a Democrat. Oh, and also a woman, mercy me, “Ah dooo deeeclare.”
In his book “It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” former longtime Republican strategist Stuart Stevens says the Republican Party never had any ideas, ideals or values.
It was all a con job.
Pretty obvious, huh?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Current system stinks
Along with voting in a mayor last November, we the voters also ushered in other changes including a new city council, which is now seeking our feedback on changing our electoral processes.
We ultimately have three options: keeping the current system, which would mean the top vote-getters win open council seats, electing councilors by district, similar to our legislative elections, except all residents of Lewiston, regardless of where they reside, could vote or elect by geographic district, whereby councilors would be elected/eligible to run in specific districts based on geography.
Being blunt, the current system stinks. As a former candidate, having discussions about policy is impossible when 12 people are running for a few seats and the incentive is to scream louder to win a bare plurality.
It also makes it harder for voters to research the candidates and differentiate us on the issues. ...
Election by geographic district means many voters will not be able to vote for other councilors as they currently can.
Election by district is a nice compromise. No voters are disenfranchised and can vote for every council seat. Candidates can have an easier time having their voice heard and can honestly run against those they may not like.
Lewiston should benefit.
As for the argument that changing the system will cause election issues, the county somehow muddles through much more complicated elections, such as two legislative districts splitting the county, and should have experience running citywide elections.
So, I ask: Why not districts, Lewiston?
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston