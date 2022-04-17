Vote out extremists
Politics is not my favorite topic of discussion. I’m much more interested in spending my retirement years watching grandchildren grow up, helping the next generation farm on our family’s land and encouraging topsoil and agricultural research. ...
I’m disappointed the Idaho Republican Party has supported primary election laws that make it easier for candidates such as Janice McGeachin, who associate with Putin-supporting white nationalists and militia extremists, to get on the ballot. Idaho needs a functioning government that provides competitive public education opportunities for all and can actually solve problems. ...
Yet, during the past few years, because of the influence of extremists hijacking the GOP, Idaho has focused less on actual problems and more on catering to issues manufactured by “conflict entrepreneurs” at the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
It’s discouraging more Republicans, particularly in the Legislature, won’t call out the IFF when it spreads untruths and foments QAnon conspiracy theories. Our party and our state politics are worse off when problem-solving candidates have to walk a tightrope to appease those who spread misinformation and cozy up with extremists because they control our party. ...
Folks in northern Idaho worked hard to drive off extremists and racists many years ago, so it is particularly shocking to see McGeachin courting people who actively espouse these ideologies and advocate for violence against those with whom they disagree. ...
Join me in reviewing the Take Back Idaho voter’s guide and casting your ballot for true Idaho conservatives in the Republican primary on May 17.
Russ Zenner
Genesee
Do it right
Asotin County residents are left with several disappointing options: no jail, some jail or increased property taxes to support the jail.
We need more money and need to consider Revised Code of Washington 82.14.340, which includes jail construction or expansion. It allows a 1/10th of 1% sales tax.
So, 1/10th of 1% or property tax increases?
While a tax of 1/10th sounds insignificant, it will generate enough funding to secure another bond. That makes the difference in building a jail with the capacity for bed rentals. It would increase the construction budget to about $18 million to $20 million.
No jail means waiting for an economic recovery. Economists think it will get worse before it gets better. And the possibility that we will ever return to pre-pandemic construction costs is unlikely. Waiting to see is not an option.
Some jail implies losing up to 60% of the original design and capacity. If we end up with 60 beds, we can’t meet our own needs, much less have beds to rent.
The third option is relying on periodic “property tax increases” to pay the bills. Resistance to this is guaranteed. Sound familiar?
We can’t build an adequate jail with a $13.7 million budget.
Fifty to 60 beds will ensure two things — catch and release forever and no available funds.
I have always supported a new jail. Sometimes, I had difficulty agreeing with location decisions. But if we’re going to do this, we need to do it right.
There won’t be any do-overs.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Jim Crownyism
The iTunes Store app currently features several links to Ukraine relief programs. Good for them.
Now, imagine the hue and cry if the world discovered Apple was skimming 75 cents from every dollar donated to that worthy cause.
According to Jacobin magazine (March 16), Ukrainian bonds are selling for 25 cents on the dollar — that’s a 300% profit for purchasers.
While I’m no one to moralize on living beyond one’s means, Ukraine has been emulating the USA in terms of accruing serious debt. It has a $7 billion debt payment due this year.
My debts impact only me. Nations’ debts place the taxes we pay into the coffers of lending institutions.
This is the current “bread wrung from the sweat of other men’s faces.”
This is 21st century slavery.
The response to the invasion of Ukraine by its creditors has been to worriedly press for payments with one hand while proffering more loans with the other.
War is good business. Invest what should have been your son’s college tuition.
Meanwhile, we’re being told by our president that food shortages are in the offing for those nations supporting Ukraine — possibly including our own.
Leave aside for the moment that Joe Biden is ignoring longer-lived down trends as part of his “Putin’s price hike” propaganda.
Asking everyday people to go without food while asking nothing of those profiteering from Ukraine’s plight is immoral.
If we’re all in this together to help Ukraine, then “all” needs to include that nation’s creditors.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin