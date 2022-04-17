Plan B
Since the bids to construct the new Asotin County Jail came in three times the anticipated cost and to avoid building downstream and downwind from the landfill, wouldn’t it make more sense to build a jail annex at Third and Appleside.
We could use the vacated concrete block fire station and build concrete block cells for nonviolent prisoners. Perhaps even the prisoners could help build the additional cells.
The jail doesn’t have to be pretty.
Ken Mclaughlin
Clarkston
Courting death threats
I do not understand why the Lewiston Tribune and the Associated Press felt compelled to accompany the article on the arrest by Texas authorities of a young woman for “self-induced abortion” with her photograph. The only result of publishing her name and photos will be to draw death threats from the sadistic creeps on the anti-abortion fringe. I’m sure you will cite some journalistic rationale for doing so, although I can certainly not think of one.
Tim Steury
Potlatch
Pandering to the right
I don’t understand how Trumpsters out there continually complain about the Lewiston Tribune being left-leaning. It sure didn’t show in the April 10 Opinion section.
There were 10 letters, opinion commentaries and editorial cartoons in favor of the Republicans’ so-called philosophy. On the liberal side, there were six. And of these, three were to refute the untruths of previous right-wing opinions.
Maybe us left-leaning folk should threaten unsubscribing from the Tribune to get our way, just like you did.
Loretta Anderson
Asotin