Use good sense
I hear that some cities and states are enforcing penalties for non-compliance of the COVID-19 virus safety guidelines set forth by our government. I disagree with these measures on principle, but I sympathize with authorities both medical and municipal who must deal with these individuals. As a more rural community, we have a great opportunity to avoid the mass outbreak and more serious cases of this disease if we would use our brains and some good old-fashioned sense.
Observe the 6-foot rule. I walk every day and if I had a dollar for every time I see this simple rule violated, I would be far richer than I am.
If you find yourself in an enclosed area, wear a mask. Have some compassion for your fellow man. It’s not all about you.
If you must go out, i.e. the grocery store or pharmacy, have a list. Get in, fill your list and get out. Don’t visit or browse.
You can’t get the virus by getting it on your hands, but don’t touch your face. And wash your hands.
By all means check on your friends and family. Do it safely. Do it by phone and online.
I don’t like the current situation any better than any of you; if we all follow these guidelines the sooner life will return to normal. One of the good things we can all learn from this is our freedoms are precious and not everyone in this world enjoys the freedoms we take for granted. ...
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Lesson learned
The COVID-19 public health pandemic is also driving a global economic crisis of unprecedented proportions. Both emergencies continue to unfold through a veil of growing uncertainty. Events in Idaho and Washington state mirror much of what’s occurring not only within our nation’s borders but across the world.
We are grateful to our members of Congress who collaborated in a bipartisan effort to deal with this crisis. They supported the $2.2 trillion relief package that, among other things, puts direct cash payments in the hands of affected families, letting them spend it as they see fit.
When our national government is able to turn its attention to climate change, another crisis of even greater long-term proportions, we hope this lesson won’t be forgotten: direct cash payments are a simple, transparent and fair way to support Americans when economic winds are shifting.
Proposals such as HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Caron Dividend Act, put a price on carbon dioxide pollution and rebate the money as equal cash payments or “dividends” to all Americans each month. This carbon fee and dividend policy will sharply curtail climate change, stimulate the economy as people spend this cash and won’t add to the national debt.
Cash dividends are transparent and easy to track and distribute. Their visibility helps us stay focused on the problem at hand. Right now, the pandemic. Soon, climate change.
Mary DuPree
Moscow
Judy Meuth
Pullman