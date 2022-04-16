Trade Inslee, not Wilson
In Spokane recently, a sign said: “I still can’t get my mind around the fact that Seattle traded Russell Wilson instead of Jay Inslee.”
The author probably didn’t ask what Seattle could have obtained for Inslee. There’s the answer.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Defining patriotism
A dictionary definition of patriotism is “the quality of being patriotic; devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country.” During World War II, there was an opportunity for a group of men to show their patriotism even though they were not born in the USA. They were called the “Richie Boys.” The name “Richie” comes from the name of the camp where they trained in gathering military intelligence.
Bruce Henderson’s “Sons and Soldiers,” which is well documented, tells the stories of the Richie Boys. There were 1,985 of them and 51 were killed during the war. Two (Kurt Jacobs and Murray Zappler) were captured during the Battle of the Bulge and executed on the orders of a German officer. Later, the officer, Capt. Curt Bruns, was captured and, following his trial, was executed.
The Richie Boys were all Jewish young men who had been sent to the USA by their parents when Adolf Hitler gained power. In 1935, Hitler enacted the Nuremberg Laws, which declared German Jews were not members of the Aryan race. Hitler viewed Judaism as a race and not a religion.
On the night of Nov. 9, 1938, Nazi storm troopers destroyed Jewish synagogues. For the German Jews, it became known as the “Night of Broken Glass.” This is when families of the Richie Boys started sending their sons to the USA.
Following the end of World War II, Richie Boys helped capture Nazi officers responsible for war crimes.
The book is in the Lewiston Library.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Elect Little
On May 17, Idaho Republicans will elect a candidate for governor. Good judgment will make Brad Little your candidate.
Idaho’s economy is one of the most vibrant in the nation. Compared to other states, our tax rates are light and our regulations are being trimmed back by legislative and public review, with Gov. Little’s discretion to enforce. The opportunity was given, and Little exercised his authority, to lighten the burden of regulation on citizens and industry. In this, Idaho has been praised as a model for other states to follow.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Little found a good balance between public safety, which he left largely to county and local governments, and economy in which Idaho ranked fourth among states in gross domestic product and job growth (according to Politico) during a difficult time. Most states suffered economic loss, but Idaho was among the few that continued to grow.
Giving families choice in education is an important freedom. Our family has home-schooled, charter-schooled, private-schooled and public-schooled in Idaho. We are grateful for the choices and have always felt our concerns were given consideration. We are confident that Little will continue in this tradition.
The Little family has been ranching in Idaho since the state was founded. They have served in politics for 50 years. To know a place, to be rooted there, is to understand even deeper than politics its traditions and ways. This is another reason that we will confidently vote for Brad Little.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow