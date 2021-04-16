All pain, no gain
Removal of our hydroelectric dams is dumb to the level of absurd. It would raise the danger of floods, increase the cost of irrigated crops, vastly increase electric rates, and increase carbon dioxide emissions substantially.
And, for what gain? An improbable increase in fish swimming up river.
Billions in costs for no known gain.
Undammed rivers have lost fish runs at the same rates, so no obvious gains there. To remove the dams would cost our whole Northwest economy billions of dollars.
Again, for what? So that the tree-hugging liberals from California and New York can put one more knife in the back of U.S. industry.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Insanity
How do you get arrested on suspicion of trespassing if they actually catch you trespassing?
When it comes to reason, has Idaho government lost its mind?
Clifford Ash
Grangeville