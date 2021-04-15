Misreading the law
Joe Biden, the most popular candidate to ever run for president and who was successful hiding his own Easter eggs, just last week compared new Georgia voting laws to Jim Crow segregation laws of the last century because they require voter ID and water is denied to those in line to vote.
But an ID is required to purchase alcohol, pot or cigarettes.
It’s also needed to open a bank account, apply for food stamps, welfare, Medicaid, Social Security, jobs, unemployment or a mortgage.
ID is needed to buy or rent a house, drive or rent a car, get married, get on an airplane and even adopting a pet.
Buying a firearm and applying for fishing/hunting licenses are also on a list that goes on and on.
Voting in this country is the most sacred and precious right we have as individuals in the country to keep ourselves free from tyranny and oppression from over-reaching politicians, along with the right to bear arms against those same people.
The Second Amendment is not about hunting rights or the ability to keep grandma’s shotgun. And finally, voters can bring their own water and dispensers are available. It was only banning special interest political groups from handing out water.
So millions of dollars, jobs and sports activities are leaving the state because no one even read the law.
It’s sad and pathetic, not only for Georgia but for the whole country.
John Webb
Reubens
Communication breakdown
When property for the right of way for the new Cherry Lane Bridge was privately owned, the Nez Perce Tribe wasn’t apparently concerned there could be tribal cultural artifacts there, even though it is on the reservation.
Only after Nez Perce County acquired the land was the tribe able to “... access that particular piece of right of way”?
As a result, the $21 million project was, for a time, placed in limbo. ...
With all due respect to the tribe and the Nez Perce County commissioners, these events raise some questions.
The Lewiston Tribune has reported for many years that this property was targeted for this project, and that it was within the reservation.
The tribal cultural resources director likely has a Tribune subscription and read those stories. One assumes said director would have been in contact with both the private property owner and the commissioners (from the first mention) to communicate artifact concerns.
Even if the private owner adamantly refused tribal access to the property, wouldn’t it have been prudent and incumbent upon commissioners to include caveats in the purchase agreement, allowing the tribe to “mitigate” the situation before the taxpayers paid? This would probably have avoided what will surely become a costly mess for the taxpayers.
We’ve seen an earlier version of this movie, titled “the Ten Mile Bridge project” in Asotin County. You can read about it in Tribune archives. It was a boondoggle similarly muffed by that county’s government, still costing taxpayers a decade later.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston