Fulcher’s theatrics
I was interested to read in the Spokesman-Review that Idaho 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher has lost patience with legislation via Zoom due to COVID-19 congressional distancing. He believes the isolation, due to Congress no longer meeting in the House chambers, affects discussion and limits compromise. I can understand that. But instead of viewing it as a health safety measure to help keep the doors of government open, Fulcher believes it’s the result of an idea by Democrats to purposely limit bipartisan input.
He also has little patience with the idea of COVID-19 distancing policies in general. He states that he’s not particularly interested in vaccinations or masking. He’s one of the 25 percent of the representatives who have not been vaccinated. That’s because he’s not high risk, he says, disregarding the possibility of contact with those who are high risk. He chooses to listen to that portion of his constituency, themselves victims of various pieces of disinformation, rather than our country’s first-class team of immunologists who have consistently presented a clear, uniform course of action. ...
For Fulcher to understand legislative caution, he need only look to the Idaho Legislature, which was forced to discontinue its session due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its ranks. ...
Of course, the legislation by Zoom is inconvenient. It’s not ideal. But given our national situation, it is reasonable. Fulcher has turned reasonable policy into political theater.
It might be time for the 1st District to take a harder look at its representation.
Joseph Doaks
Plummer
Selective reporting
Mass illegal immigration and the trafficking of children should be front and center in your newspaper, as it was during former President Donald Trump’s administration. But now it appears to be a minor matter to journalists who pick and choose their news based on their own political ideology.
I am asking you to report what is going on with the onslaught of illegals into our country.
I am asking you to show pictures of how children are being treated from the moment they cross the border to the time they are placed in shelters.
I want to know who is bringing these children into our country unaccompanied by parents.
I want you to report the cartel’s role in this effort and what kind of finder’s fees they are getting to traffic these kids.
I want you to comment on why our president and vice president have not been down to the border to see first-hand what is occurring so they can honestly report it to the American people.
I am curious where all these illegal immigrants are being bused because I am concerned about my health, safety and the increased financial burden on taxpayers.
Don’t you have a responsibility to tell the truth?
How can anyone who professes to care about children turn a blind eye to all this regardless of political ideology?
Either we put aside supporting the political elite in their never-ending effort to retain power by any means or we become just as complicit in their depravation.
Sherill Calhoun
Juliaetta