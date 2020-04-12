Dugger’s column racist
Marvin Dugger’s Lewiston Tribune column, “Coronavirus pandemic exposes China’s venality,” is an inaccurate, race-baiting embarrassment so far below the Tribune’s standards that it should never have been printed. Let’s expose his racist biases.
Dugger starts by lauding President Donald Trump’s nationalism and saying Trump restarted steel and aluminum production. Wrong. Steel and aluminum production in the U.S. are far below the levels seen during President Barack Obama’s second term.
Dugger then claimed the Chinese have “gleefully taken our jobs and industries.” Excuse me, you blame the Chinese for doing what America wanted? What he should have said was American corporations have gleefully sold our jobs and industries overseas.
Then he blamed the American opioid epidemic on the Chinese, not the U.S. pharmaceutical companies that deliberately encouraged fentanyl addiction.
But the main part of Dugger’s screed repeats Trump’s racist nationalism characterizing the coronavirus pandemic as a Chinese offensive. Dugger cites conspiracy theories centered on Chinese biological warfare and government propaganda, ignoring the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies have debunked those myths.
Trump and his shameless sycophants, such as Dugger, insist on associating coronavirus with Chinese labels to stir up nationalistic sentiment against the Chinese. Meanwhile, Americans of Chinese, Japanese and Korean descent are being beaten, berated, insulted and harassed because of that racism.
Dugger’s “nationalism is good” column is just a veiled call for “white nationalism.” Americans are Americans, regardless of ethnic origin. The call for white nationalism is anti-American and deserves to be expunged.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Think of others
... A while back, a person who knows I am Christian, hit me with, “Christianity is just a crutch for you.”
I know the line is straight out of Marxism, where control is gained through fear.
I just smiled, since I know a power way beyond myself in Jesus the Christ. People can only “rock my boat” if I give their words the power to do so, and my heart goes out to people around me who just don’t get it. They can box with shadows if they wish until they are destroyed.
I was listening to a friend of mine from Billings, Mont., the other day. He hit the nail on the head when he made the observation: “One of the main reasons so many people are miserable is because, as long as you are ultimate in your universe and your framework, you are going to live a very fragile life. You can be hurt at any moment, any time of the day for the rest of your life as long as you are ultimate in your own eyes.”
You have to have consideration for others. You have to learn that there are “other people in the room” beyond yourself. Not everybody in this life is going to like you.
I have been through cancer, a stroke and heart problems. Five times in my working career my job has “gone away” — not of my own doing.
Yet, I know a power and peace in my life through Jesus. ...
Wayne Olson
Moscow
Still reading sports
Although there is currently no sports going on, reading the sports page of the Lewiston Tribune has been entertaining. This is due to the excellent articles on our local athletes. The sports writers should be complimented. I know I am going to thank them when I see them at a Lewis-Clark State College basketball game.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
Trump makes him nervous
President Donald Trump’s unpredictable conduct is degenerating during this COVID-19 crisis. First he calls it a hoax that will magically disappear. Then he acknowledges the serious need for social distancing. He presents experts to direct the national response, but then he undercuts them, asserting his “hunch” that experts are overstating the mortality rate and governors are exaggerating their need for ventilators. First he said he invoked the Defense Production Act, then he says he didn’t, and then he finally invokes it. First he supports the stimulus bill and then, after signing it, he states he won’t obey the bill’s required monitoring of the $425 billion bailout going to corporations. ...
No wonder the stock markets are going crazy. No wonder doctors and scientists have to constantly correct Trump’s “misstatements.”
... According to Healthline, Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a disorder in which the caretaker of someone either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms in order to satisfy the caretaker’s deep-seated need for attention.
I have no way of knowing if Trump is suffering from MSP. But I know he craves attention. I know he is manufacturing dramatic moments to insert himself into the limelight. I know that his erratic conduct is making matters worse. I believe he is driving people crazy. ...
We are all on edge worried what Trump will or won’t do. Does he have our interests at heart? Or is he only concerned about his needs? Will he fiddle around and make matters worse? ...
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Staggering manipulation
New Centers for Disease Control update as of March 21: October through March, there have been 38 million to 58 million flu cases in the U.S. and 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths.
Oddly, though, there was not a single story on the flu in the March 27 Lewiston Tribune.
In fact, all six pages of Section A were dedicated to the coronavirus panic, with the exception of the little vignettes on Page 2. Wow.
The manipulation is staggering. I’d like to ask those who created the coronavirus panic, namely the media and government, to offer to forego their salaries in solidarity with us nongovernment, nonmedia people.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
Stop the hysteria
We need to end the hysteria around the coronavirus. The latest science, as revised by the guy who gave us the scariest projections in the beginning, epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, shows that the death rates will end up similar to the seasonal flu. Any death is bad, but all our hysteria?
It will turn out that the cure, shutting down the economy and these massive government stimuli ($2.2 trillion that is really $6 trillion), is worse than the disease. If we throw our economy into a recession or even a depression, we will really see death rates.
We do not see the media revising these projections and trying to calm the hysteria. Heaven forbid the ratings for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC fall off from their recent record highs.
Secondly, I am not a doctor (I only play one on TV), but everything I have ever learned about viruses tells me this: Once you have had the virus and live through it, your body has created antibodies that have killed the virus off and you are now immune, at least until the virus mutates enough to get around your antibodies.
This means that everyone out there who has had the coronavirus and has recovered is immune and is no longer contagious. They are perfectly safe to go about their daily lives and get back to work. We need tests to show who is cleared to get back to life as we know it.
Curt Decicio
Juliaetta
Doing their part
As someone who has spent over a decade in customer service, I would like to send a shout out to all those helping us in this pandemic. In no particular order:
Thank you to all those involved in harvesting, transporting and processing trees for making toilet paper. You saved our heinies.
Next, those who work in the medical field, thank you for putting others first and maintaining services for those in need. You save our lives. Keep up the excellent work.
Thank you to those working for the city of Lewiston and for keeping it safe, clean, maintained, quenched and educated. You save our homes and roads, minds and bodies.
Finally, thank you to all those working in retail, dealing with us stressed-out customers so we can still get our basic needs because you are willing to come to work. You save us from mass hysteria and panic.
Thank you to everyone else who is behind the scenes helping others by volunteering or delivering food to the sick and elderly, making medical supplies, etc..
Please add to my list Tribune readers. I know there are many others I did not mention or am not aware of.
Ann Liapis
Lewiston
Democratic malfeasance
COVID-19 is not Democratic, nor is it Republican. This virus that originated in China is a killer of all faiths, races and political ideals.
For Democrats to try to politicize this virus is reprehensible and demonstrates how they put their own political bias ahead of the American people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up the coronavirus aid bill until after Super Tuesday, so her Democratic cohorts could use it as a campaign issue against their political challengers. Pelosi also used this bill to try to insert funding to subsidize the abortion industry, an issue opposed by some Republicans. This bill is about the people, not a platform for political issues.
When President Donald Trump closed our borders to China then subsequently to many other nations, former Vice President Joe Biden called Trump’s actions “hysteric and xenophobic.” All the while Dr. Anthony Fauci said: “We would be in a much worse position, if not for President Trump’s travel restrictions.”
The mainstream media said Trump’s travel ban “would stigmatize countries and ethnicities.”
Really?
Furthermore Democratic lawmakers are obstructing Trump’s life-saving policy by recently blocking a bipartisan bill to expand doctors’ access to respirators and assist facemask manufacturers.
Now is no time to play political games and try to garner political favors. Now is the time to band together as Americans and do all we can to defeat this virus. If we band together and forget political agendas, maybe we can go back to decency and respect for each other’s political beliefs.
Michael Gormley
Lenore
Rogers’ teachable moment
In his March 31 letter, Rick Rogers stated: “There is no science anywhere that genes carry memories, traumatic or not.”
I’m not a scientist and don’t claim to have broad understanding of the subject, but two weeks into social isolation for COVID-19, I do have time to read.
Here are a few paths he could investigate. The branch of biology is called epigenetics. It generally refers to traits that can be triggered by environmental factors and passed down through generations. The DNA itself doesn’t change but modifiers (such as methyl groups) trigger traits to turn off/on and are activated in a pattern that is passed down.
Long-term studies on children born after the Dutch famine of 1944 show unusual methyl groupings through generations. Seventy years later, negative health impacts and decreased life spans were noted.
“The Epigenetics of Perinatal Stress” (Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience, Dec. 21, 2019) looked at studies of trans-generational transmission of post-traumatic stress disorder 20 years after the Tutsi genocide.
Growing evidence indicates environmental stressors and access to nutritional food can alter genetic expression through generations. We are currently experiencing major stressors — social isolation, economic hardship and increasing numbers of people with food insecurity. I am grateful and thankful to our community members, volunteers, school personnel, food banks, senior programs, front-line health care workers, people sheltering in place to protect our more vulnerable citizens, grocery workers, truckers, responsible business owners and many other helpers.
You may be paying it farther forward than you realize.
Julie Olszko
Clarkston
Helping the ‘old coots’
First off, I would like to thank Kit Craine for his letter in the March 29 Letters to the Editor. He hit on some good points but the one that really hit home is that all us “old coots” need to be looked after, stick together and could use some good information. There were several good items and some bad ones in that issue. That is my opinion only.
My thought on the political front in Washington, D.C., is that the military should march on the capital, take all the politicians out of the government offices and line them up on Pennsylvania Avenue — Republicans on one side of the street, Democrats on the other — run them all out of town and replace them all with Americans.
Thanks for letting me air my complaints.
Lynn Thompson
Clarkston
Staying on the job
During uncertain times brought on by the coronavirus, our solid waste workers remain steadfast. These important men and women continue to protect your families and communities. The Asotin County Regional Landfill remains open to all charge accounts. We are temporarily closed to self-haul until the “stay at home, stay safe” proclamation is lifted.
Our window transactions are the most contagious point of contact where we see 300 to 400 transactions a day. This is why we are doing the charge accounts only, to remain open without causing personal contact, not only for the safety of our staff but for the public as well.
Your curbside sanitation service provider continues to collect your waste as normal. The landfill continues to take all commercial haulers and charge accounts. Wood waste is still open for disposal of all chippable wood waste debris. Recycling sites in the county are also still available to drop off cardboard and mixed waste paper.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is closed
Thanks to everyone who works in the solid waste, hazardous waste and sanitation industry. This valley has amazing people who work very hard to keep our community clean. I can only hope that everyone can respect their safety as well as your own.
Please stay home. Hopefully, we can all give a little well-deserved appreciation to our solid waste industry and all it does for the communities we serve.
Stephen L. Becker
Solid waste supervisor
Asotin County Regional Landfill
Clarkston
Trump’s no help
In my last letter to the editor, I talked about how President Donald Trump eliminated the Pandemic/Epidemic Response Unit in 2018. Its mission was to track viruses and prevent them from becoming an epidemic/pandemic.
Because I’m limited in the number of words I can write in my letters, I did not get a chance to say that Trump also drastically cut the budget to the Centers for Disease Control all three years that he’s been in office. Because of Trump’s budget cuts, the CDC had to lay off a lot of its staff so it has been working on the COVID-19 pandemic short-staffed.
I know the CDC staff are doing the best they can, but it would have been better for all of us if they had been fully staffed when this pandemic hit.
Trump has been lying to Americans for two months about the availability of test kits. He said that anyone who wanted a coronavirus test could get one. Not true. He is lying—again. State governments and doctors all around America are begging the federal government for test kits. They are not available. They don’t even have enough components to make the test kits.
At a March 19 video teleconference with governors asking for desperately needed tests and medical supplies, Trump’s answer was “the federal government is not a shipping clerk for potentially life-saving supplies.”
In other words, as far as Trump is concerned, we are on our own, people.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Back at you
Gov. Brad Little has signed two bills dealing with transgender individuals into law ( Lewiston Tribune, March 31). Readers may recall that William Spence abridged a quote by Little to make appear that the governor disfavored such legislation (Feb. 20).
Now that disservice to readers has come home to roost and Spence has egg on his face.
Perhaps Spence and his editor will now realize that reporting means presenting quotes in a full and fair manner and letting readers make their own interpretations of them.
I’m not holding my breath waiting for that to happen.
Speaking of his editor, I see that my last letter caused Craig Clohessy to roll his eyes (“Up Front” March 27). That was the target reaction, so thanks.
You can be certain that each and every Tribune editorial that has “inspired” one of my letters has also engendered that same reaction from me.
Some, like last month’s “Don’t come home, Idaho legislators; stay there” even make me throw up in my mouth a little.
COVID-19 is too serious to become a mere fill-in for one of the Tribune’s mad-libs style editorial critiques.
Anyone can play that game and turn it on any target. Indeed, many are doing just that, but no one should.
I apologize unreservedly for my own abuse of this crisis and reverse my former overly cautious concerns.
In this troubled time everyone should invest in two hard-copy subscriptions to the Tribune — and a paper cutter.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Trump ducks out
Donald Trump calls himself a war president. His words about the COVID-19 pandemic say one thing and his actions say something else.
The military uses good logistics to successfully fight a war. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower used a centralized logistics system in establishing Normandy beachheads on D Day. Had he told all units to get their own supplies for the invasion, chaos may have ensued. Imagine officers in charge of each aspect of the invasion contacting suppliers, bidding on guns, ammunition, food and medicine, etc., and assuring everything shipped on time for the invasion.
Bidding drives up prices and some units would be outbid.
D Day was horrific enough, but it could have been much worse if some units lacked needed supplies without a centralized supply chain.
In this new war on COVID-19, Trump refuses to have the federal government lead the country in getting protective equipment (masks, gowns, etc.) for health care workers and hospital equipment like ventilators.
Washington, Idaho and all states are forced to bid against each other in the private sector to obtain needed items. States with the highest bids win, but at an increased cost, while other states lose and fail to obtain needed supplies.
A tremendous wartime president would take charge of the supply chain to help all states get what they need at the lowest price. Trump’s self-described great business acumen is nowhere in sight.
We need a real commander in chief, not a cheerleader in chief.
Dan Mayton
Lewiston
Trump made things worse
Experts are now saying that the U.S. will have between 100,000 and 240,000 fatalities from COVID-19. We are the richest country in the world and spend the most amount of money in the world by far on health care (but still don’t have the best) and we have the Centers for Disease Control full of experts and renowned worldwide as the best organization of its kind.
China has a huge population with packed housing, packed schools, packed workplaces and packed public transportation. And after being the first, they now have the virus under control and have only 3,300 deaths. How do you explain that?
President Donald Trump initially refused to admit there was a problem. He canceled out the pandemic preparedness division set up by President Barack Obama. He called the problem a hoax, then corrected himself and called it a Democratic hoax. He has blamed the problem on the Democrats trying to get him unelected. He has made decisions to benefit himself rather that our country. He has failed to follow the recommendations of his scientific experts. He has tried to put the blame on China. He was late acting and then made poor decision after poor decision. He has lied and lied, and finally he has said that although 100,000 is a terrible number, we can all pat ourselves on the back for a great job well done.
Our coronavirus problem should be small and well controlled, but it is huge because of terrible leadership by an incompetent president.
Dave Spencer
Pullman