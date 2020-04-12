Not his brother’s keeper
Rick Rogers, the Tribune’s he-man columnist for the right, wrote April 5 that he won’t fall for government officials’ calls to shelter in place to resist the COVID-19 virus, “no matter how badly Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to be the center of attention.”
Neither, he says, will he succumb to the virus itself: “I’d rather catch this damned disease and trust my immune system to beat it than watch the media and political idiots distort events, trying to damage this president.”
What Rogers doesn’t say is how he will avoid infecting other people as he is out and about, thumping his chest about his hypermagnificent immune system, before noticing any symptoms himself.
Inslee, Idaho’s Brad Little and other governors issuing social-distancing directives have the welfare of those people in mind.
Rogers does not.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
We did it to ourselves
I agree with some of the points in Marvin Dugger’s recent opinion piece. I, too, agree that the USA should be producing our own vital drugs and medical supplies for our citizens. I think it is important that we produce steel and aluminum. But I think he is confused about how it came about that so much of this industry takes place in China, a country that cares little about the well-being of U.S. citizens.
China didn’t take manufacturing from us; we gave it to them. This system is called capitalism: where products are produced for the lowest price possible to maximize profit for shareholders.
China was paying some of the lowest wages in the world and U.S. companies maximized profits by letting go of their fairly paid workers and moving all of their production to other lower-paying economies; chief among them, China.
Now most of our drugs, raw materials, shoes, clothing and other necessities are produced in other countries.
I agree with Dugger that we should be requiring our most important items to be produced in the U.S. I agree that we should be making all of our own medications and medical supplies. I also strongly oppose for-profit hospitals and strongly support public ownership of all utilities in this country.
Having the government monitor and require these things is called socialism. I lean toward socialism and I am glad Dugger does, too.
Robanna Brosten
Lewiston