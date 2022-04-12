Yacking too much
In what has to be a cruel April Fool prank, the Lewiston Tribune ran another Danny Yack-yack Radakovich catalog of grievances on April 1.
His principal complaint: the Tribune errs in publishing what he calls “ultra right-wing” writers and cartoonists.
Yeah — those who are voices of common sense and reason.
On March 27, Double-Y used 253 words of blather to attack Richard Eggleston, who had written about some COVID-19 truth finally getting past the establishment censors.
Somehow, the Tribune publishing Danny Boy’s assaults on decency and common sense nullifies his entire argument. Two attacks in five days? Puhleeeease.
One can imagine Marty Trillhaase rubbing his hands with glee as he orchestrates the Opinion page, placing Yack-yack’s cluster-bombs for maximum effect.
In a positive — for him — Yack-yack used only three personal pronouns on April 1; on March 27 he wrote “I” eight times.
Danny Boy would do well to take his own advice: “Realize that the … world is not … awaiting” his “opinion.”
That’s a flight of fancy, though, because he would need to “be an adult.”
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Wasden does his job
The other day I received a very large campaign mailer asking “Where’s Wasden”?
I was a bit confused because Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has been in his office working for Idahoans.
After a closer look, I realized this very expensive looking mailer was from a group with a Fairfax, Va., address.
An even closer look revealed that this outside group was trying to stir up trouble by suggesting that Wasden did not participate in some legal activities. This group made it seem like that was a bad thing. The facts speak otherwise.
Wasden was smart to not participate as it would have put Idaho taxpayers on the hook for legal fees defending the indefensible.
So, where is Wasden?
Attorney General Wasden is here doing his job. He has worked hard to promote and educate government officials, media and citizens about Idaho’s Open Meeting Law and Public Records Law.
He has recovered millions of dollars for Idahoans by going after scammers and fraudsters.
He participated in the nationwide opioid settlement. He is working with the Federal Communications Commission to investigate robocalls.
He stands for the rule of law even when that means saying “no” to some of Idaho’s politicians.
This brings me to where I am going to be on May 17. I’ll be in the voting booth voting for Lawrence Wasden. I hope you will do the same.
Mary Ollie
Bonners Ferry
Legislature shirks its duty
Unhappy because the local school district levy didn’t pass? Or want to vote again on a school levy? Do something about it.
Vote in the state primary election for candidates whose record/platform “clearly” shows they’re addressing the state’s constitution, specifically the “duty” of the Legislature to maintain a uniform/thorough system of public, free schools.
Why is there a gap between what the state pays and the actual cost of operating schools? The state is not fully funding schools, as mandated by the Idaho Constitution and ordered by the Idaho Supreme Court?
Has your school district presented or enlisted county commissioners to motivate legislators and the governor to fund public education? ...
Has your district asked legislators why they aren’t active in pursuing/introducing legislation that sets priority in making funding public schools? ...
Are taxpayers already paying taxes to the state for education? Is the state using those dollars elsewhere and not adhering to the state constitution? ...
Why should taxpayers pay twice for public education?
Every elected official plays a role and can stimulate the next higher level to action by simply putting on record their invitations to meetings of the next level of officials.
Eighty-nine of Idaho’s 115 school districts have supplemental levies. The Idaho Association of Counties (idcounties.org) endeavors to influence state legislative priorities. What have your county commissioners done through that organization to address school funding complying with the state’s constitution?
Inform yourselves. Explore the Association of Counties website. See the members and draw your own conclusions.
Garry Seloske
Grangeville